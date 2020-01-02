AMORY/TUPELO – The Nettleton Tigers were tested two days in a row, first in a heated division rivalry with Amory last Friday night, then coming from behind against Aberdeen the next day at the Tupelo Shootout.
Friday: Nettleton 59, Amory 58
Nettleton held a double-digit lead with three minutes to go but had to hold off a late Amory charge that was only foiled by a missed layup and free throw in the final few seconds.
“We had to really hold on tonight. The kid from Itawamba (Jamerison Martin) is really, really good, and he was the difference maker for tonight,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “At the end, we were fortunate because he took it over, and they quit going to No. 20 (Isaiah Thompson), who we had no answer for.”
The Tigers started the game hot, jumping out to an 8-0 run that included points from Graham Gardner, Keylin Ruff and Dedrick Johnson and also getting two fouls on Isaiah Thompson, Amory’s leading scorer.
“They did a good job early taking a charge on Isaiah,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “Obviously we feel like if we had him on the floor four quarters, maybe the outcome could be different, but I was proud of the guys who stepped up and kept us in it and allowed him to come back and be aggressive in the second half. He hit some big shots, and it’s hard to come back after battling foul trouble.”
Amory fought back to tie the game, then go ahead thanks to Charleston Wallace and Jamerison Martin, but Jacorrien Moore put in a pair from the line to make it 12-11 Nettleton at the end of the first.
Moore, Johnson and Ruff started Nettleton off with a 6-0 run in the second before Malik White and James Spratt ended Amory’s drought to cut it to 18-15. Drew Keeton cut it to 22-18 with a three, and Martin tied the game with back-to-back baskets. Keeton hit another three for an Amory lead, and the Panthers carried a 26-24 advantage in the locker room.
Moore and Ruff pushed Nettleton back ahead to open the third, and the two teams traded the lead until a 6-0 Nettleton run. Martin cut it back to two for the Panthers, but Ruff and Gardner worked to make it 42-36 at the end of the period.
The Tigers pushed the lead back out to start the fourth, but Thompson scored five straight to get Amory back in it. Johnson, Moore and Gardner extended the advantage to 51-41, and Moore hit a three to go up 54-43.
Martin answered with back-to-back treys with 2:09 to go to cut it to five. Johnson hit a pair from the line to go back up seven, but Wallace answered with another Amory three. Martin and Spratt cut it to one at 58-57 with 20 seconds left, and Johnson hit another key free throw with 16 seconds left to stretch it to 59-57.
“Dedrick hit some big free throws at the end, and that’s what seniors do,” Gardner said. “We found a good spot for Jacorrien tonight, and he really excelled. Keylin is a difference maker, and he’s just now getting healthy for the first time. When he does that, he makes us so much better.”
The Panthers got the ball back and first had a layup just roll out. White was fouled as time expired but hit just one of his two shots.
Martin led all scorers with 27 points.
“Jamerison can do a lot of stuff, and I think the more he learns to trust his teammates to hit an open shot, to go down and make something easy, and I know that’s hard as a player,” Pearson said. “He believes in his abilities, and so do we. That’s chemistry that’s going to take time, and we’re going to have to let it progress and learn from each game.”
Moore led three Tigers in double digits as Ruff was right behind with a double-double with 17 points and 22 rebounds. Johnson added 14 points.
Saturday: (B) Nettleton 51, Aberdeen 48
The Bulldogs controlled the game for the first three quarters, but the Tigers had a late comeback left in them in the final four minutes.
“We finally found a little energy in the last few minutes. I think we had an Amory hangover,” Gardner said. “It’s also a lot of credit to Coach (Marquis) Burnett because he had his guys ready to play, and when Nettleton and Aberdeen play, you expect a high energy game. For the first three quarters, Aberdeen supplied all of it, but I was proud of our guys because even though we weren’t playing well, we hung around and gave ourselves a chance.”
Jaylan Loggan, T.J. Fields, Javian McMillian, Jenari Bell and Tae Johnson staked Aberdeen out to a 16-9 lead in the first quarter.
Malik Williams came off the bench and hit some key free throws to extend that lead to 22-15 midway through the second before Dedrick Johnson and Keandre Johnson cut it to two for Nettleton.
Tae Johnson hit another three for the Bulldogs, and McMillian added a free throw to make it a 26-20 Bulldogs’ lead at the half.
Bell put in a layup to start the third, but Graham Gardner answered him with five-straight points. Bell, White and Johnson made it a double-digit lead at 41-29 late in the third. JaDyn Brand ended the period with a putback for Nettleton to cut it to 41-31.
Williams scored first for Aberdeen to open the fourth, but Gardner, Zavian Dilworth and Jacorrien Moore brought Nettleton back into it and cut it to two at 44-42 with 4:38 to go.
Moore tied the game with 3:32 to go, and Dedrick Johnson pushed them ahead for the first time since early in the game with four-straight points. Fields was able to hit a late basket and a pair from the line, but Brand and Gardner helped seal the game in the final minute.
“Tiger Man (JaDyn Brand) came in and gave us some energy with his rebounding because we tried to go small, and they pounded us,” Gardner said. “He came in and attacked the offensive boards well, controlled the defensive boards and gave us a shot. In the fourth quarter, Zavian Dilworth hit a big three and handled the ball strong with no turnovers.”
Dedrick Johnson led all scorers with 15 points for Nettleton, while Gardner added 11 points. Williams was Aberdeen’s leading scorer with 14 points.