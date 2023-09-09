HATLEY - After trailing going into halftime, the Hatley Tigers showed their fangs in the second half to come away with a 41-28 win over Mantachie on Friday.
“We stayed consistent and played as a team, making plays all night,” Hatley coach Seth Lee said. “If we can continue to play like this, no team will stand a chance against us.”
Hatley’s defense had a strong showing to start the game, holding the Mustangs on a few possessions, but running back Levi Ellis picked up a first down to give Mantachie some momentum. One big play by the Mustangs got them on the scoreboard, and a two-point conversion gave them an 8-0 lead with 6:10 on the clock.
Hatley’s first possession ended in an interception, putting Mantachie in good field position to add to their lead. The Tigers held Mantachie on the first few plays, but a big first-down play was followed up by another touchdown for the Mustangs, increasing the lead to 16-0 in the first.
Trailing by two touchdowns, Hatley didn’t stop pushing for more yards, and that resulted in a touchdown run by Cayson Williams to cut the score to 16-8 following the two-point conversion. The Tigers gained a little momentum going into the second quarter after recovering a bobbled ball at the 40-yard line on the kickoff.
A turnover on downs to start the second ended Hatley’s drive, and Mantachie capitalized by scoring on a touchdown run to go up 22-8 after the failed two-point conversion. With 2:38 remaining in the second quarter, Williams picked up his second touchdown of the game, and Brown drilled the extra point to cut the score to 22-15 before the half.
Hatley came out swinging in the third as Williams scored on another touchdown run to trim Mantachie’s lead to 22-21 with 11:48 left in the quarter. A few seconds later, the Mustangs pushed their lead to seven with a 35-yard touchdown run.
The back-and-forth action continued as Hatley found the end zone a minute later, marking Williams’s fourth touchdown of the night to cut the score to 28-27.
The Tigers’ defense managed to force a fumble on Mantachie’s next possession, putting them on the 42-yard line. Soon after, Braxton Harlow’s touchdown run gave Hatley its first lead of the game at 35-28 with 2:36 remaining in the third.
Hatley was not ready to throw in the towel in the fourth as Williams rushed in for his fifth touchdown of the night with 7:52 remaining to seal the win. Williams finished the game with 307 yards on 20 carries.
“I came in the game and played hard, and I prayed before I stepped on the field,” Williams said.
