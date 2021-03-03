NETTLETON – The Nettleton Tigers pulled off a thrilling win in overtime last Tuesday night, 58-54, over Aberdeen in the first round, but were unable to do the same on Thursday, getting close late but seeing their season end on the road, 59-56, at Senatobia in the second round.
Thursday
The Tigers threatened in the fourth quarter but never could quite close the gap in the second round loss.
Nettleton trailed by six at 16-10 at the end of the first quarter as Jamorion Ball had seven of Nettleton’s 10 points.
Ball hit another three in the second quarter, and Jacorien Moore had six points but the Tigers still trailed by 10 at 35-25 at the half.
Threes by Ball and Keandre Johnson helped Nettleton get a little closer in the third, but Senatobia kept their lead close to double digits, still being up 49-40 going into the fourth.
Nettleton had its best showing in the fourth, getting it to an eight-point game with 6:20 to go, then to a three-point one at 52-49 with just over two minutes left. Zavian Dilworth, Moore, Ball and Johnson helped the Tigers get close, but the Warriors secured the win in the end.
Ball’s 20 points were tops for Nettleton, while Dilworth with 13 and Moore with 12 were also in double figures.
Tuesday
On an off night, Nettleton found the shots when it needed them. Jamorion Ball hit a pair of threes in overtime, including a game-winner with 46 seconds left to lift the Tigers to the 58-54 first-round playoff win over Aberdeen last Tuesday night.
“He couldn’t get anything going and managed to find a little space in transition there late at a really opportune time,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “It really says a lot about him being a sophomore because he stepped up and popped it when it became money time. It was a big team effort, and that’s how we’ve been all year, the next guy to make a play. We never dropped our heads, even after getting down four with a minute to go, and we battled back and made a couple more plays than they did at the end.”
Nettleton led by as many as seven early in the fourth on Anterion Venson free throws before Aberdeen stormed back, going up twice on threes by Javian McMillian, including one with two minutes to go.
Zavian Dilworth had key free throws down the stretch to get Nettleton within striking distance, and Keylin Ruff tied the game from the line with less than a second on the clock.
T.J. Fields and McMillian gave Aberdeen brief leads in overtime before the Tigers pulled ahead on Ball’s three-pointers and then sealed the win on a Keandre Johnson putback.
Neither team found a groove offensively in the first half with Aberdeen leading 10-8 at the end of the first with key scoring by Bryston Jenkins and Fields before Nettleton got a boost of the bench from Jaylon Betts.
The Tigers pushed ahead in the second quarter to go up 21-15 at the half. Dilworth and Venson were big from the line in the second for the Tigers, and Johnson hit a big three to tie the game.
“It was back and forth. We never could get any rhythm going or separation,” Gardner said. “Every time we made two good plays, we came back with a bad one. We never could string anything together.”
Keylin Ruff opened the third by putting Nettleton up by nine after a three-point play, but McMillian and William Johnson kept Aberdeen close.
“We got a good lead there, and they fought back and made some shots from guys we didn’t think could shoot the basketball that well,” Gardner said. “We were just trying to advance against them because I knew when it came out that we were playing them that if we didn’t play extremely well, it was going to be that type of game. When we had our layoff, I knew playing well was probably out the window, and it went into their hands.”
McMillian’s 20 points led all scorers, and Fields added 14 off the bench for the Bulldogs. Dilworth finished with 13 points, and Anterion Venson added 10 for Nettleton.