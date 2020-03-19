BOONEVILLE – The Nettleton Tigers rebounded from giving up the lead in the fifth inning to rally in the sixth to push past West Union, 8-5, on Wednesday night in the Northeast Spring Break Tournament.
“Any time you give up a big inning, you’re going to give the other team a chance to get in the ballgame, and any time you have freebies, like dropping routine plays like we did, it’s going to come back to get you,” Nettleton coach Joseph Koon said. “We should have been out of that inning, and quality clubs take advantage. I was just glad to see our guys keep battling through that. A couple of things didn’t go our way, but coming back with a four-run inning of our own, that was huge.”
The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Davis Oswalt singled and stole second base, and Jackson Cheek drove him in by ripping an RBI triple to the wall in center field.
Nettleton added a two-out run in the second after Cade Oswalt was hit by a pitch. Courtesy runner Tyler Rooks moved to second on a passed ball and third on a balk, and Paxton Pannell came through with the two-out RBI single to make it 2-0.
West Union cut it to 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth, but the Tigers answered with two in the top of the fifth.
Cade Oswalt led off with a single up the middle, and Davis Oswalt was hit by a pitch. Rooks scored on a passed ball, and Cheek came through with his second RBI hit of the night, a single to center to make it 4-1. Evan Smith followed him up with a hit, but a groundout to third ended the inning.
The Eagles capitalized on three Nettleton errors, a walk and a hit batsman in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead, but the Tigers responded in their next at-bat with a four-run top of the sixth.
With one out, Cade Dallas drew a walk, and Cade Oswalt grabbed his second hit of the game, moving up as the Eagles threw to third to try to get Dallas out. Pannell came through again with a sacrifice bunt that pushed Dallas across the plate, and Davis Oswalt ripped Nettleton’s second triple of the game to retake the lead.
Jaylon Betts reached on an error to send another run home, and Cheek was intentionally walked. Smith made the Eagles pay as he snagged his second hit of the night, an RBI single to drive in the final run.
“We had some guys step up at the plate and really make some things happen in that inning,” Koon said. “When you get guys at the bottom of the lineup producing for you, that changes the whole dynamic of the lineup for you in the game. That’s what we preach is the bottom of the lineup letting it turn over to the top and those guys doing what they do. Cade led off the inning with a single, and then Paxton laid down a huge bunt. We’re starting figure out what that momentum can do for us, and just get it to the next guy, get on base and put pressure on the other team.”
Drew Humble went four innings in the start and allowed just one run, striking out two, walking two and giving up two hits. Davis Oswalt closed out the game with a scoreless sixth inning on 13 pitches.
“Evan should have gotten out of his inning too, and it’s frustrating when you’re competing and a couple of things don’t go your way, but that’s baseball for you,” Koon said. “It was good to see our pitchers go out there and compete and really get after it.”
Saturday: Tigers split games at Eupora
The Nettleton Tigers split their games in a round robin at Eupora on Saturday afternoon, topping Eupora 7-2 before falling to Scott Central 14-4.
Against Eupora, Davis Oswalt pitched the complete game, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out nine.
Evan Smith led at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double, while Carter Crawley was 2 for 4 with a double and 3 RBI. Jackson Cheek also doubled and drove in a pair.
Smith was also 2 for 3 with a double against Scott Central, while Drew Humble drove in a pair of runs.