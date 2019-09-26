The Hatley Tigers were down at the half, but they weren’t out.
A big second half on both sides of the football helped them get a huge 34-19 win on the road against the Mantachie Mustangs behind Nick Washington and Markhel Hunt’s two touchdowns each and Heyden Parker’s two turnovers.
“The first half was a little rough, but when we came out in the second half, we came out together as a team,” said Washington, who scored the first touchdown of the night. “I’m happy to see that.”
The Tigers got the ball to start the game, but they went three and out.
David Woods had a big hit on the Mustang receiver and Dylan Denton made a few tackles, but the Mustangs got the ball in the red zone. The Tigers’ defense recovered to force a third and long, but a pass interference penalty put the home team at the 5-yard line. A fumble recovered by the offense led to a nine-yard touchdown to give Mantachie a 7-0 lead.
Markhel Hunt and Colbe Miller got the run game working, getting the ball from their own 10 to the Mantachie 37-yard line. Hunt then hit Nick Washington for a big third down conversion at the 20-yard line. Washington’s running put the Tigers on the doorstep to begin the second quarter, but a fumble gave Mantachie the ball back. Parker, Denton and Keller Wren made contributions on defense, but the home team went on a 95-yard drive to go up 13-0.
The Tigers got the ball back at their own 35 and pounded the ball behind Washington, Hunt and Alex Cooper to get to the 8-yard line. Washington ran it to the house to put the visitors on the board, and Luke Moffett’s kick made it a 13-7 game.
The Tigers then caught a break on the kickoff when Cooper recovered a fumble at the Mustang 10. It was short lived, however, as the pass was picked off on the first play of the drive.
Mantachie got the ball first to begin the second half, but Keller Wren got a huge stop on third down. The fourth down pass went out of bounds, and the Tigers got the ball back. A penalty set them back, and they were forced to punt. A sack and a fumble were called back due to another penalty, but Heyden Parker brought the pick home for a touchdown. Moffett’s PAT was blocked to keep the game tied at 13.
“They were overwhelming. It was great to pick up my team,” Parker said of his turnovers. “We were kinda down and not playing well. After I did that, it picked our team up, and I think that’s what got us the win.”
The Mustangs got the ball around midfield after offsetting penalties and drove the ball down the field to retake the lead. The extra point was no good to make it a 19-13 contest.
On the next possession, Hunt busted a big run from Hatley’s 36-yard line to the Mantachie 5 and then took it in himself to tie the game. Offsetting penalties gave the Tigers the extra point and a 20-19 lead. On Mantachie’s next drive, Jeremiah Metcalf got a huge stop on third down, and Wren picked off the fourth down pass.
Hatley started the fourth with the ball deep in its own territory, but Hunt’s pass to Miller got them to their own 30. Hunt and Washington kept the ball on the ground into Mustang territory. Washington’s run on third and three got the first down by the nose of the football, and a few plays later, he took it in from 8 yards out for his second score of the game. Moffett made the extra point to give the Tigers the 27-19 lead with 3:33 left.
“We started on the 4-yard line on that drive, and in between Nick, Markhel, Colbe and Cooper in the backfield and our own offensive line, they put down their best drive of the season,” Hatley coach Ken Adams said. “That shows some toughness to make that, and that drive was a big one.”
The Mustangs recovered their own fumble on the kickoff. The defense got a huge stop on fourth and 9 with an incomplete pass.
Hunt took it in for a 44-yard touchdown on the first play of the ensuing drive, and Moffett’s kick gave the visitors a 34-19 lead. The defense came up big again with Malachi Denson getting the sack on fourth and 10 on the 30-yard line, and Hunt finished the game off with the victory formation to secure the win.
The Tigers have a tough test this week as they face East Union at home in their last non-division game.