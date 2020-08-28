HATLEY – First-year Hatley head coach Clint Adair has been playing catch up with his team since he was able to start workouts with them on June 1.
One of the strengths he’s seen is his core of “every day guys,” the ones who have been leading the way during the summer and as they prepare in fall practice for their season opener against Nettleton on September 4.
“To me, that’s been one of the most important parts of this summer because of the uniqueness of the summer and of not getting to have a spring,” Adair said. “The most important thing to me has been the every day guys. They are really going to help us once we get started in all this.”
Putting in a new offense has been one of the things the Tigers have been playing catch up on during the last two-plus months.
Under former coach Ken Adams, the Tigers ran the single-wing offense, while Adair is putting in a spread offense.
“As far as the way I look at it, when you look at schemes that are that different, the biggest thing for me is with a more spread scheme like this is just the fact that you are spreading the defense out and making them have to cover the entire field,” Adair said. “You are making defenders have to play in more space. I would say that’s probably the biggest difference that you are going to see is the fact that with a spread offense, you have that defense playing in a lot more space now and having to cover more grass, more ground.”
Mental growth
Adair said he thinks plenty of progress was made during the summer months towards learning his new system.
“I think the biggest part of it is the mental growth right now, learning the system and picking up on the system and the scheme of what we are trying to do and how we want to do it. I think that’s the biggest difference so far right now,” he said. “Physically, the ones who have been here, I think we have done a pretty good job in this unique circumstances that we have of being able to get the most out of them physically that we can in this situation.”
Adair credits his coaching staff, which is a mix of assistants that were retained from Adams’ staff and a couple of new ones.
“The staff has done a great job with being able to work with the hand we were dealt with and get the most out of them that we could. We have done a lot of teaching stuff too, so mentally, I think we are a lot further along,” Adair said. “Especially for those every day guys, they are going to be a lot further ahead of the other guys who are going to come in as school gets going back. Everybody on our staff has really gelled, and it’s really made for a dynamic staff I feel like because of the mix of the old and the new. Everybody seems to mesh really well and have gotten along pretty good, and we have a really good rapport with each other and with the kids. That’s going to be a big positive as well.”
Finding depth
After losing a large senior class, Adair said one of the struggles has been depth and getting the numbers up on his team.
Around 20-25 players consistently attended the Tigers’ summer workouts, and Adair said there were days when they had as many as 30 players but others where there were as few as 15 in attendance.
“We are thin right now, and that’s going to be the biggest negative is not just filling all the positions but the depth of backups and them being able to go live against each other. There is an issue,” Adair said. “Those early games, that’s one positive to moving the season back, is now you don’t have those early games in August where it’s 100 degrees. When you’re thin, that’s going to be tough. I would say the numbers and how thin we are right now is our biggest negative.”
While losing some of the heat in August helps with Hatley’s depth issues, the Tigers lose two of their biggest games of the season with the season being pushed back.
While the game against Smithville is being turned into a jamboree this Friday on their originally scheduled date, Hatley and Hamilton couldn’t find a way to reschedule their rivalry game.
“Just like everybody else, there’s nothing we can do about it. There’s a lot going on that we can’t control. We just have to roll with it and make the best out of what we’ve got. I hate it for the kids that they don’t get that rivalry game of Hamilton, which they would love to be part of,” Adair said. “With them being 1A and having such a big division they are in, there was just no hole there to get them back on the schedule. At least we can salvage something with Smithville. Itwon’t be a game that counts towards the records, but for these kids and fans that show up, it’s still going to be Hatley/Smithville.”
With Hatley making the playoffs last season for just the second time in school history, Adair said he hopes it will be a goal that his team can accomplish this season as well.
“It gives them confidence that it can be something that they can achieve again, and it definitely gives them something to strive for because they did it last year,” he said.
One of the strengths Adair thinks his team has is a positive attitude, something he hopes will help them as the season goes on, and they prepare for another tough division slate with Noxubee County, Choctaw County, Houston and Aberdeen.
“So far, our willingness to learn this new system, our openness to it has been a big thing,” Adair said. “I have seen at times from different programs and places where a lot of times they aren’t open to new. Change is scary. That hasn’t been the case here, so that’s been a positive for us.”