The Hatley Tigers had a big fourth-quarter comeback in them on Friday night.
In a back-and-forth game, the Tigers scored 17 points in the fourth, including a Nick Washington go-ahead touchdown run with less than a minute to go to pick up the 31-27 win on the road at Northpoint Christian.
“We had some really positive plays there on the offensive side in the fourth quarter, and we didn’t turn it over. We had some penalties, but not ones that were drive killing,” Hatley coach Ken Adams said. “Our defense made stops when they needed to, and we had some really good kick returns that set us up with good field position. We executed well in our field goal and our punts, and we did a better job covering on kickoffs. All of those things worked together through the course of the game. People look for those big explosive plays, but what determines the game is executing the small details in what you’re doing.”
The game started out well for the Tigers as quarterback Markhel Hunt ran the first play of scrimmage back 48 yards for a touchdown, and Luke Moffett tacked on the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
The Trojans tied the game to end the first and went ahead by a touchdown, but Hatley tied it back with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Hunt to Alex Cooper on fourth down with 2:43 left in the first half.
Northpoint answered to go ahead 21-14 at the half, and neither team scored in the third quarter.
Moffett kicked a 29-yard field goal for the first play of the fourth quarter to get the Tigers closer at 21-17, and then the defense had a big play in its arsenal as Reese O’Fallon came away with the scoop and score on a 13-yard fumble return to go up 24-21.
“Rob Ford did a good job holding outside leverage there, kept containment, cut it back and had Markhel and Micah back there,” Adams said. “Markhel made contact, and Micah stripped the ball. Reese picked it up and scored, but all of those other things had to happen to make that play. On the first play of the game, we had a good kick return to set that up, and it was something Coach (Scott) Booth saw in film on Sunday. He said we needed to run this play, and it ended up being a score. Those are the kinds of things we need to keep getting better on.”
The Trojans answered again and took a 27-24 lead, but Hatley had the final say, marching down the field and coming away with the win on Washington’s 6-yard touchdown run with 55 seconds left in the game.
“Our offensive line did a great job on Friday, and we had a great drive there in the fourth,” Adams said. “We got the ball with six minutes to go and scored with 55 seconds left. We had a huge conversion on first and 15, a couple of third down conversions and a good sequence of plays. Those are the kind of drives we have to have.”
The Tigers will look to take that momentum into their Division 4-3A opener this Friday at Aberdeen.
“They played a division game last week and are looking to get in the win column, and it’s our first one so we need to be on the uphill,” Adams said. “We have to go out and execute and prepare Monday through Thursday because that will get us ready for Friday. We’re not playing for last place, and we don’t just want to get in. We want to earn everything we do. Alex (Williams) is doing a good job over there at Aberdeen, and he has a purpose in what he does with them. We have talked a little bit, and it’s the same process as here. Both teams want to compete at a high level.”