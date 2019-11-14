The Hatley Tigers kept it close early but watched host Amanda Elzy pull away in the second half for a 32-14 win in the first round of the playoffs on Friday night.
The Tigers were competing in the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and the second time in school history.
“It’s the same thing that snake bit us all year,” Hatley coach Ken Adams said. “We had penalties or put the ball on the ground, and this time of the year especially, you can’t do those things and expect to win against teams that are in the playoffs.”
Amanda Elzy took a 12-0 lead before Hatley was able to hit the scoreboard on a Markhel Hunt 6-yard touchdown run.
The Panthers added another touchdown with 21 seconds to go before the half to make it 18-7 and added two more in the third.
Hatley didn’t score again until 6:16 to go on Nick Washington’s 5-yard run. Luke Moffett made both of his extra point attempts.
Washington finished with 140 yards on 30 carries for the night, and Hunt added another 90 yards on 13 carries.
“Nick got banged up a little bit this year, but it shows a lot about who he is because he fought through a lot of it,” Adams said. “To come back out and play well after being out with mono the week before, I really appreciate his effort, and he still finished with almost 1,300 yards on the season. Markhel had a good night as well, and he will also be a 1,000-yard rusher.”
Adams also praised his defense and said several Panthers’ touchdowns came after turnovers. Heyden Parker had a sack, and Alex Cooper came away with an interception.
“We gave up a couple of big plays, but overall we played well defensively. Their three touchdowns in the first half all came off our turnovers when we’re driving, and if you flip that around, then we’re up 21-0 instead of being down 18-7 at the half,” Adams said. “Dylan (Denton) and Heyden (Parker) played well. We had a mixture of guys up front, but they all did well. Their back is good, and he has ran well all year. He has a great vision and hit some cutback lanes that we didn’t fill up well, and he made us pay for it.”
Adams said he wants his team to keep expecting to be in the playoffs.
“We are building this program from peewee football that this is something we should expect year in and year out,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who we play or what division, we should be competitive because of the work we put in before the season starts. That’s what we’re building is that you put in the work well before you step on the field for the game. That’s what we’re going to do, and we’re getting right back in the weight room this week.”