HATLEY – The Hatley Tigers' 2021 football season came to an end on a rainy Thursday night after a 33-0 loss against Kossuth.
Hatley fought to the final buzzer, but was unable to put any points on the board. The Tigers finish their season 0-9 and 0-4 in division play.
“I felt like as a group they played pretty hard and gave it their all tonight,” Hatley coach Clint Adair said. “In the offseason, we’re going to have to get stronger and work on being more physical.”
Kossuth forced a quick three-and-out against the Tigers on their first possession of the game, and the Aggies took over at Hatley’s 40-yard line. The Aggies marched their way to the red zone and scored on a three-yard run by Brady Kelly to give Kossuth a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after the extra point.
Kade Starling received the kickoff around the 10-yard line, and he had a 24-yard return on the kick to try and give his team some momentum on its second possession.
Elijah Johnson had two back-to-back carries for positive yards, and Josh Griffin found Colin Stough on a seven-yard pass to move the chains for the Tigers. Kossuth put an end to this drive after recovering a fumble at the 43-yard line.
The Hatley defense forced a third and long situation for the Aggies after a few incompletions, but Tate Rogers broke free on a run and took it 39 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was no good as Seth Terry turned the corner to block the kick, making the score 13-0 with 2:47 left in the first.
After the blocked extra point, the Tigers took over at the 30-yard line. Cayson Williams and Griffin started the drive, running the ball for decent yardage, but an interception and 34-yard touchdown return by Braxton Tucker stalled the drive and gave Kossuth a 20-0 lead going into the second quarter.
The Aggies’ defense forced another three-and-out to begin the second quarter. Hatley’s defense got three big stops on Kossuth’s drive, but the Aggies opted to go for it on fourth and short.
A pass from Jack Johnson to Hunter Bright helped complete the fourth-down conversion, and the Aggies went on to score on a 19-yard touchdown run by Kelly. The Tigers came away with another blocked extra point, this time by Doug Gray to set the score at 26-0 in the second.
A 10-yard run by Williams and a 12-yard pass from Griffin to Starling helped move the chains for the Tigers on their next drive, but four straight negative plays gave the ball right back to the Aggies.
A 42-yard run by Kelly set up a four-yard touchdown by Bryant Pittman, giving Kossuth a 33-0 lead going into halftime.
Neither team was able to generate any points in the third or fourth quarter as the clock ran for the majority of the second half.
Adair discussed the hard work his seniors put in all season and said he looks forward to working out in the offseason.
“The seniors played hard tonight and for the majority of the season,” Adair said. “Most of them showed up all year long, every day ready to put in the work in practice, and they did a good job. Moving forward, we’ve just got to work harder and get more physical. That’s all going to start in the weight room this offseason.”