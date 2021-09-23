CALEDONIA – The No. 1 ranked small school in Northeast Mississippi, the Nettleton Tigers took their first loss on the field after a 42-21 loss to Caledonia on Thursday night.
The Tigers got off to a slow start on both sides of the ball in the first half.
“In the first half, it was really hard finding any kind of rhythm on offense and defense,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “We’d start getting some things going, but then penalties or mishandled snaps would set us back. Defensively, we weren’t playing assignments on the football, and we let them have some big plays. We’ve just got to be more consistent on both sides of the ball.”
Nettleton started with the ball on the 26-yard line and failed to get anything going on its first possession after a 15-yard loss on a bad snap and a false start pushed them back. Caledonia got the ball on the 35-yard line and scored on a 30-yard run by Tae Johnson, giving the Cavaliers an early 7-0 lead with 9:14 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers’ second possession of the night was similar to their first with errors preventing them from getting anything going offensively. Caledonia capitalized on these errors by scoring on a 70-yard run by Johnson that increased the Cavaliers’ lead to 14-0 with 5:26 left in the first quarter.
A big kick return by Zavian Dilworth put the Tigers in good field position at Caledonia’s 10-yard line, but the Tigers were unable to score and turned the ball over on downs. Caledonia scored again on its next position on a 29-yard run by Johnson, putting them up 21-0 going into the second quarter.
Nettleton’s defense held Caledonia’s offense scoreless in the second quarter after their blazing start in the first.
The Cavaliers started the third quarter with the ball on the 30-yard line and scored on a 52-yard run by Darrius Triplett to give Caledonia a 28-0 lead to start the quarter. The Tigers got the ball at midfield and scored their first points of the game on a 50-yard touchdown run by Roderick Patterson.
The Tigers immediately got the ball back at the 48-yard line after recovering an onside kick. A string of good passes by Ty Walton helped march Nettleton down the field, and they scored on a six-yard run by Walton, which cut the lead to 28-14 after the extra-point by Jackson Cheek.
Multiple offside penalties called on Nettleton helped Caledonia get into Tiger territory, and they scored on a two-yard run by Johnson which extended Caledonia’s lead. After stopping the Tigers, the Cavaliers scored again with 39 seconds left in the third quarter on a 46-yard run by Triplett, leaving the score at 42-14 going into the fourth.
Once again, Nettleton’s defense stopped Caledonia from scoring on their first possession in the fourth. After multiple good runs from Patterson and Walton, the Tigers scored on a nine-yard run by Patterson that closed the game out at 42-21.
“I thought we came out and played much harder in the second half,” Keith said. “It was just one of those nights that we didn’t do enough to win, but we’re going to use this as a learning experience, come back next week and hopefully get better and get a win.”