HATLEY – It was a complete team effort for the Hatley Tigers as multiple players scored in double figures to help them walk away with a 67-55 win over Hamilton last Tuesday.
“We were a little confused on how we wanted to guard them in the first two quarters, and we talked about that at halftime,” Hatley coach Jake Smith said. “Everyone got on the same page and communicated well on the court in the second half. The refs didn’t call very much against us, and that played right into our hands because we like to get scrappy on defense. It was just an all-around team effort on offense and defense.”
Layups by Jaxon Knight and Cayson Williams, plus a three-pointer by Jaden Haro, helped the Tigers jump out to a 7-3 lead in the first. Hamilton responded with a 6-0 run led by TyQues Lindsey, Austin Smith and Kyzer Verner to take the lead.
Greyson Wardlow knocked down a three-pointer to put the Tigers back up, and they went into the second quarter with a 16-13 lead after a pair of baskets from Allan Childers.
Knight and Wardlow added to Hatley’s lead to start the second, but Quatavius Blunt and Lindsey cut the lead down to four after a pair of baskets. Hatley finished out the quarter with a 32-26 lead after a layup by Knight.
The Tigers kicked off the third with an 11-4 run with baskets by Wardlow, Childers, Haro and Knight to gain a 13-point lead. Smith and Lindsey put in multiple buckets to try and chip away at Hatley’s lead, but Ethan McKenzie sent the Tigers into the fourth quarter up 53-39 after knocking down a free throw.
The two teams traded baskets early in the fourth, but Hatley managed to maintain its lead with multiple baskets from Childers and Knight. Verner and Smith cut into the lead by knocking down free throws, but Wardlow responded by cashing in on a three-pointer to give Hatley a 64-48 lead.
The Lions outscored Hatley 7-3 in the final minutes of the game with baskets by Blunt, Verner and Tae Rice, but it was not enough to cut into the Tigers' big lead.
Knight and Wardlow both finished with 18 points, while Childers added 15 points for the Tigers. Williams also added 14 points in the win.
“Greyson (Wardlow) has been in a slump these past few games after starting the year shooting 50 percent from three,” Smith said. “I sent him a clip of every three-pointer that he’s made this season, and he shot the cover off of the ball in this game. Cayson (Williams) was a rebounding machine for us, and we rebounded pretty well as a team. Jaxon (Knight) and our other guards rebounded the ball well, and we got the ball up the floor quickly.”
For Hamilton, Lindsey scored a team-high 18 points, while Verner added 12 points in the loss. Smith also contributed 11 points for the Lions.
(G) Hatley 70, Hamilton 38
Kenlee Wilkinson helped set the tone for the Lady Tigers in their matchup against Hamilton, notching a career-high 29 points to lead Hatley to a big 70-38 victory last Tuesday.
“Kenlee has really stepped it up over these past few games, and we were proud of her,” Hatley coach Shelley Scott said. “Not only did she shoot the ball really well, but her shot selection was really good. We played really well together as a team and moved the ball, which allowed her to get some easy scoring opportunities.”
A pair of layups by Emma Wright and Madison Whitt helped the Lady Tigers gain an early lead, but Hamilton responded with a pair of baskets by Liberty Hughes. Wilkinson dropped in 10 straight points for Hatley to put the score at 14-4 late in the first.
The Lady Lions went into the second down 14-9 after baskets from Zakia Dobbs and Madison Fields. Hamilton tied the game early in the second with buckets from Hughes and Addison Hart, but Wilkinson answered with a pair of baskets to take a 19-14 lead.
The Lady Tigers finished out the second with a 9-3 run led by Wright, Mary Katherine Willingham and Wilkinson, putting them up 35-21 at halftime. Hatley’s momentum continued in the third as buckets from Lexi Miller, Whitt and Wilkinson led an 11-2 run.
Hatley outscored Hamilton 15-7 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Wilkinson finished with 29 points, while Wright added 10 points for the Lady Tigers. For Hamilton, Hughes scored a team-high 17 points in the loss.
