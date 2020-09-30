ABERDEEN – Who says you need to pass to win a football game? The Nettleton Tigers got both of their touchdowns Friday night thanks to the run game, as they overcame sloppy play, a wet field and a one-week hiatus to record a 20-0 victory over Aberdeen for a 3-0 start to their season.
“Coming out of the week where we were completely shut down, we expected to get a little rusty and had to overcome some of that,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “I was proud of the effort some of our kids made coming out and dealing with the adversity of getting past that, and coming out and finishing out non-division schedule undefeated.”
The Bulldogs got the ball to start the game and quickly found themselves in a hole thanks to a penalty. Jermaine Strong found T.J. Fields for a short gain, but a third-down drop forced a punt.
Nettleton got the ball, and Davis Oswalt’s keeper set the offense up inside the red zone. The drive stalled, and a Jackson Cheek field goal gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead.
The Bulldog offense nearly stalled again after a Jake Lauderdale tackle and a Johnathan Moore slip in the backfield, but Strong’s scramble moved the sticks on third down. Lauderdale and Jacorien Moore put them behind the sticks again and helped force the punt. Aberdeen’s defense held the Tigers to a three and out to get their own stop.
A bad snap on Aberdeen’s next drive gave Nettleton the ball at the Bulldogs’ 25-yard line, but Wyza Randle and Lilton Howard came up with big plays for the defense and Cheek had a rare miss on the field goal attempt.
The good fortune didn’t last for the Bulldogs as they had to punt after a penalty put them in a hole.
Oswalt recovered a fumble on the snap on Nettleton’s first play of the next drive. Patterson was hit by Jenari Bell on the carry, and Howard’s tackle on third down forced a punt.
Evan Smith’s run on the fake punt moved the chains and on the next play, Patterson took Oswalt’s handoff and dove into the end zone for the 39-yard score.
“We came out very slow,” Patterson said. “It felt good to get some tempo and points on the board to get the late lead.”
Jacorien Moore came through with an interception on Aberdeen’s next possession, but the Bulldog defense came alive again with T.J. Fields shutting down a pass and a huge stop on third down to force a punt.
The punt return was muffed but recovered, but the Aberdeen offense went nowhere, and the Tigers got the ball back on downs.
The Bulldogs defense responded again, with the highlight being a big hit from Tae Johnson.
“Our defense is playing their hearts out and have played well for a while,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “But they were out there too long and had mental lapses at times.”
Oswalt’s pass found Dilworth near the goal line but was called back on a hold, and the Tigers carried the 10-0 lead into the half.
The second half began with the Bulldogs recovering an onside kick, but the momentum was short lived as two plays later, Marcus Thomas recovered a fumble at the 19-yard line, and Oswalt took it to the house on the next play.
“At halftime, Coach Keith told me that I was going to have to push it in the second half because people were getting tired,” Oswalt said. “I just saw that hole and hit it and scored.”
On the next drive, another fumble was recovered by Johnathan Moore, and Jacorien Moore got the interception two plays later. The Tigers marched down the field, but the drive stalled and Cheek hit another field goal to go up 20-0.
This is the final non-division contest for both teams. The Tigers start their division schedule at home against Belmont, while the Bulldogs host Choctaw County.