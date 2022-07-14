With a new captain running the ship that is the Nettleton soccer program, there is a lot of optimism surrounding this year’s teams after promising summer performances.
“After the practice game that we had this summer against Kosciusko, I feel like we’re in a good place,” Nettleton coach Farren Young said. “I feel like Coach (Madison) Sweatt and I will get in there and have some hard practices whenever school starts back, and we can win a lot of games this year because of the work that we put in over the summer.”
To keep her two groups energized and active, Young made sure that her practices not only focused on drills but also had multiple fun activities.
“We started practice on the second Tuesday of June, and I did separate practices where we mainly worked on 2-on-3 drills, goal kicks and defense,” Young said. “On Wednesdays, the boys and girls came together, and we did some fun activities like kickball, ultimate frisbee, dodgeball and a water balloon fight.”
On June 16, the Nettleton soccer teams got their first action of the summer in a scrimmage against Kosciusko. The Lady Tigers fell in their game 5-2 with Sarah Mulligan and Zoey Britt scoring goals, while the Tigers dropped their matchup 5-0.
“It made me happy that we scored two goals in the girl’s game and didn’t get mercy-ruled in either,” Young said. “We tried a few different people out at goalie for the girls’ team, and I didn’t have my regular goalie during the guys’ game, so I played Weston Hester there. He had never played goalie before, and it took 40 minutes before anyone scored.”
Young said that she was very impressed with the efforts of Charlie York, Isabelle Pennell and Brilee Dykes in the goal in their scrimmage against Kosciusko.
“We started off with Charlie in the goal, since she was the goalie last year, and she did pretty well at the beginning before getting overheated,” Young said. “We brought in Isabelle, and she’s one of my new kids that has never played soccer before, but I was very impressed with her performance in the goal. In the last few minutes of the game, I put Brilee Dykes in, and she did a great job as well.”
On the boys’ side, Young saw a big improvement from upcoming senior Payne Hairald, who got a lot of experience last season playing in the outside midfield.
“Payne (Hairald) has stepped up a lot over the summer,” she said. “He plays football, so he didn’t get to come to a lot of our practices, but he did get to come to the game at Kosciusko. He showed a positive leadership role out there, so I’m excited to have him back.”
Upcoming seniors Andrew Malone, Tate Hitchcock, Paxton Pannell and Clay Moore have also shown their leadership traits over the summer, according to Young.
“Andrew Malone has been a great communicator out there along with Tate Hitchcock, Paxton Pannell and Clay Moore,” she said. “They all went over to Blue Mountain College for an ID tour, and Andrew got his first college offer over there.”
Young has been very pleased with the upbeat attitudes that her players have shown throughout the summer.
“The kids stayed positive all summer despite the losses at Kosciusko,” she said. “I have a GroupMe, and the kids are sending messages back and forth telling each other how proud they are. As a coach, that kind of made me feel good to know that they’re all trying to build each other up.”