NETTLETON – Coming off of a back-to-back, the Nettleton Tigers gave as much energy as they could, but it was not enough to hold off Kosciusko as they fell 8-0 on Saturday.
“We hustled well but coming off of a long game against MSMS and having to face a team like Kosciusko in the morning takes a toll on a kid,” Nettleton coach Farren Young said. “I’m really proud of them though. Kosciusko is a great team that’s fast, passes the ball well and has a bunch of kids that can score.”
Kosciusko gained a 1-0 lead early in the game after Alexis Hernandez put in a goal. The Whippets nearly added to their score, but Conner Dallas was there to make a save in the net.
After the save, Kosciusko’s Jonathan Gant and Hernandez found the net to give their team a 4-0 lead. Owen Roebuck and Kevin Taboada took shots at the goal to try and cut into Kosciusko’s lead in the first half, but the Whippets’ goalie made saves on both attempts.
Gant scored his third goal of the day on an assist from Hernandez, and Hernandez put in his third goal to give Kosciusko a 6-0 lead. The Whippets went into halftime with a 7-0 lead after Jeremy Gibson headed the ball in on the inbound.
The Tigers’ defense prevented Kosciusko from scoring for the first few minutes of the second half before Demarion Gillespie put the game away with a goal.
“We’ve got a few more division games coming up against Vardaman and Amory, so hopefully, we can bounce back and get our first division win,” Young said.
(G) Kosciusko 7, Nettleton 0
The Lady Tigers put themselves in good positions to score on multiple occasions during Saturday's game against Kosciusko, but they were unable to cash in on any attempts, falling 7-0.
“We decided to move Lindsey (Scott) from forward to the center-mid position, and she put the ball in really good positions for us,” Young said. “Due to some mud puddles on our field, I think that kind of hindered us from getting to those balls and scoring early in the game.”
The Lady Whippets scored in the first few minutes of the game, but Nettleton’s backline prevented a second goal early in the game as Dallas Day made a save. Raven Pernell gave Kosciusko a 2-0 lead shortly after the save by Day.
“I thought my backline did a great job in this game,” Young said. “I had Dallas (Day) and Arin (Fowler) back there, and I have a really strong center with Chloe (Humble) and Caroline (Riley). All those girls do a great job of hustling out there and trying to hold the offense from scoring.”
Charlie York blocked out three straight shot attempts by the Lady Whippets to keep the score knotted at 2-0. Pernell put in back-to-back goals, while Savannah Fulgham found the back of the net before halftime, giving the Lady Whippets a 5-0 lead.
The second half started with a penalty kick for Kosciusko, but York made a save on that to prevent the Lady Whippets from adding to their lead. Goals from Shelby Stewart and Pernell sealed the win for Kosciusko.
