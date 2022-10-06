Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Monroe County.
The Hatley Tigers tried to shift their offensive game plan heading into their first division game of the year against Noxubee County. That game plan was halted by Noxubee’s defense as Hatley suffered a 63-0 loss on Friday.
“We tried to change some things up offensively this past week, and it went pretty well in practice,” Hatley coach Seth Lee said. “When we got to the game, they made some adjustments and neutralized what we were trying to do. Noxubee’s defense was just so athletic and making it happen all over the field.”
Despite the struggles with their new offensive game plan, Lee said Cayson Williams and Josh Griffin provided them with a few big plays.
“As always, Cayson (Williams) and Josh (Griffin) were our two key players on offense,” he said. “We tried to get them the ball in all sorts of ways, letting them run it and throwing it to them, but throwing it to them was a struggle. Noxubee’s defensive line was just too good, and it was blowing through our offensive line and didn’t give Logan (Brown) any time to throw. Our passing game was really our biggest struggle in that game.”
Freshman Braxton Harlow was a bright spot for Hatley’s defense as he finished with multiple solo tackles while filling in needed spots.
“Braxton (Harlow) probably had his best game defensively,” he said. “I’m not exactly sure on the total amount of tackles he had, but I think it was around eight to 10 solo tackles. He’s our Swiss Army knife, and we had to put him all over the field Friday night to try and stop what Noxubee was doing. Seth (Terry) came down with an injury in the game, so Braxton had to step up and fill his role too.”
The Tigers will look to use their home-field advantage as they match up against Amory this Thursday.
“Amory is a heck of a football team that’s very athletic and well coached,” Lee said. “We’ll be playing on a Thursday night, so we’re hoping to have a good crowd and use that to our advantage.”