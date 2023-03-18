BOONEVILLE – Struggles on the mound and at the plate stunted the Nettleton Tigers from getting anything going in Thursday’s 10-2 loss to Bruce at Northeast’s Spring Break Tournament.
“We’re not going to win any more games if we cannot throw strikes,” Nettleton coach Luke Hargett said. “10 free passes in five innings isn’t going to cut it because it’s hard to beat anyone whenever you can throw the ball across the plate consistently.”
Nettleton started the game off strong as Weston Fowler and Cade Oswalt picked up base hits, while Paxton Pannell loaded the bases after getting hit by a pitch. Despite having the bases loaded, three-straight outs stranded the runners and put an end to the inning for Nettleton.
The Trojans drove in their first five runs in the bottom of the first after a three-run triple and an RBI single gave them some momentum. The Tigers rallied a pair of runs in the second inning to trim the score to 5-2.
After Cruz Mitchell reached first on a fielder’s choice and Hayden Kuhl picked up a base hit up the middle, Fowler hit a sac fly out to left field to score the first run. Pannell followed by hitting an RBI double to left field to bring home Kuhl.
Bruce extended its lead to 6-2 in the bottom of the inning after drawing a walk with three runners on. The Tigers went three-up, three-down in the third, but they did a good job of putting the Trojans away quickly as Boston Estes threw three strikeouts in a row to close out the inning.
Offensive struggles stunted Nettleton in the final three innings as Estes had the only base hit for them in the fifth inning. The Trojans scored one run in the fourth and fifth innings and closed things out with a two-run sixth inning.
“We started the game off well, getting our first three guys on base, but we left all of them on after strikeouts and a pop up,” Hargett said. “You had the same situation happen in the second and even though we played two, we still left the bases loaded. We felt like we could’ve scored more in that inning, and we needed it since we were down five, but it was just a poor day all around.”
Also Thursday: Lausanne Collegiate 8, Nettleton 6
The Tigers saw a lot more success at the plate and on the mound in their second game of the day against Lausanne Collegiate, but they fell just short after the Lynx strung together a few late scores to come out on top 8-6.
Hayden Kuhl and Weston Fowler drove in the first two runs for Nettleton with RBI doubles, and Cruz Mitchell hit a two-run double and later scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth to tie things up at 5-5. A three-run seventh inning for Lausanne helped them pull away.
Mitchell finished the day with seven strikeouts and only allowed three hits and one earned run in five innings of play.
