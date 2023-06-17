The Nettleton Tigers are sticking to the mantra of treating scrimmages like regular season games as they prep for the 2023-2024 season.
“I know a lot of people draw up cards for 7-on-7s, but we’re playing our offense and defense and working on what we’re going to do, and we’re getting quality reps because of that,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “People have different views during 7-on-7s, but we’re trying to get better at what we’re actually going to do. I think that’s been good because it gives us an opportunity to build chemistry, work on timing with our coverages and evaluate guys to determine who’s ready to contribute early versus who still needs time to develop.”
The Tigers have spent their summer competing at Hamilton and New Albany, and they also competed at AJ Brown’s 7-on-7 tournament in Starkville against teams like Winston Academy, Holmes County and Noxubee County.
“We finished in the final four at Starkville High School’s 7-on-7, and we’ve done a good job of competing in those other scrimmages that we’ve been in,” Keith said. “We’re playing a lot of different guys at different spots and trying to figure out who gives us our best group on the field at a time. I’ve been very proud of the energy and willingness to work that our guys have been putting out there.”
Keith named upcoming sophomore and second-year starting quarterback Braylen Williams as one of their standout players during these scrimmages.
“First and foremost, he is a tremendous competitor, a very gifted athlete, and he’s growing more into the quarterback role,” he said. “He’s making good decisions, reading the defense and throwing balls away when he needs to. He’s just maturing every time he goes out there to compete, so I’m looking forward to seeing him continue to develop over the summer and carry it over into the fall.”
Despite losing a few long-time starters at receiver, the Tigers will not lack weapons out there with Anterion Venson, Gavin Pargo, Tahj McBride and Collin Bowens returning.
“Anterion has been a staple player for us for a lot of years, and he’s going into his senior year,” Keith said. “He’s been doing a lot of good things as we expected, and all of our receivers have had a really good summer. Gavin and Tahj have played a lot of offense, and Collin Bowens, who didn’t play last year and moved in from Okolona, is going to be a very good receiver for us if he plays anything like he has over the summer.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Jaiden Dilworth and Tyler Patterson have shown off their versatility, while Silas Tatum, Travis Sullivan and Sam Riley have proved to be vital at the linebacker position.
“Jaiden is increasing his versatility by playing a couple of different spots out there,” he said. “I’ve been really happy with how Tyler has been competing and working to get better over these past few weeks. We’ve got some guys that are pushing for starting roles like Dre Long, and we’ve got some linebackers that have really stood out like Silas Tatum, Travis Sullivan and Sam Riley.”
The Tigers plan to continue working toward success as they gear up to play in Itawamba Community College’s 7-on-7 tournament this week.
“We’ll have our offensive and defensive linemen participating in their came as well,” Keith said. “Hopefully, we’ll get some good work in there, and it’ll be a good opportunity to compete and represent Nettleton well.”
