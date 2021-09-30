NETTLETON – After an offensive shootout in the first half, Nettleton struggled to find its rhythm offensively after the first drive of the second half, seeing North Pontotoc score 21 unanswered points to come away with the 41-34 win to spoil the Tigers’ homecoming.
“We had trouble stopping them and didn’t tackle well,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “They were more physical than we were, and that’s frustrating because ultimately that falls on us as coaches. We’re going to reevaluate some things and figure out what we need to do to get that fixed. I take responsibility for it because it’s on me to get that figured out, and we have to do that and get it fixed quickly.”
The Tigers showed off their big play ability for much of the first half, scoring less than a minute into the game on Ty Walton’s 45-yard touchdown strike to Anterion Venson.
North Pontotoc answered with a 16-play, four-plus minute drive to tie the game at 6-6 on Michael Anderson’s two-yard run. Both teams missed their first extra point of the night.
Once again, Nettleton scored quickly as Walton hit Zavian Dilworth on the 63-yard score on the second play of that drive. Jackson Cheek’s extra point gave the Tigers a 13-7 advantage with 5:48 left in the first quarter.
North came away with a big play of their own as quarterback Reece Kentner found his go-to guy Winn Navarette on a 52-yard scoring play to tie the game again at 13-all after the extra point.
The Tigers went three and out on their next possession but were able to come up with the stop on defense late in the first.
The offense struck again on the first play of the second quarter as Walton found a wide open Venson, who raced for a 73-yard touchdown reception to get the Tigers back up 20-13.
Nettleton kept the momentum going as Tyler Hill picked off Kentner, but the offense couldn’t cash in on the turnover, going three and out.
North came through and blocked the punt to get in prime field position for another game-tying touchdown, and Kentner found the end zone on an eight-yard keeper two plays later.
The Tigers were able to answer on the ensuing drive. Runs from Jaylon Betts and Roderick Patterson put Nettleton in North territory, and an Anterion Venson catch and Dilworth run set them up at the 5-yard line. Patterson found his way into the end zone from there and gave the Tigers a 27-20 lead that they carried into the locker room at halftime after Cheek’s extra point.
Nettleton’s defense made a stop to open the third quarter, and the offense responded as Patterson ran behind a big block from Drew Humble on a 27-yard scoring run to go up 34-20.
The Vikings then started their 21-0 run to end the game and grab the win.
Kentner’s pass to Tyler Pickens cut it to one score with 7:37 left in the third, and Nettleton then had a kickoff return touchdown from Betts called back on a block in the back.
Kentner’s five-yard keeper late in the third tied the game, and the Tigers had a stop on North’s next possession but the ensuing punt was fumbled just past midfield.
Kentner hit Pickens for the go-ahead score with 5:13 to go to make it 41-34.
Walton connected with Venson on a pair of first-down plays to show some promise on the ensuing possession, but the Tigers were eventually stuffed on fourth down.
“We had some opportunities with some drives that stalled out, and we got backed up behind the chains with a few penalties,” Keith said. “We had some adversity and just didn’t overcome some things tonight. We have to figure out a way to overcome that and get back on the winning track.”
Walton finished the night 15 of 30 passing for 253 yards and three touchdowns with Venson being his leading receiver with six catches for 160 yards and a pair of scores. Dilworth had five catches for 83 yards, and Patterson added 120 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
While most are opening division play next weekend, Nettleton travels to Senatobia for its final non-division contest.