HATLEY – The Hatley Tigers could not find success on offense or defense all night long in a 56-7 loss to the Houston Hilltoppers.
Hatley totaled 152 yards of offense while Houston had 404 with 397 coming on the ground. Field position was also a factor in the game as Houston started around midfield for the majority of their drives while Hatley started around the 20 yard-line.
“We didn’t have good field position and we didn’t win at the line of scrimmage,” Hatley coach Ken Adams said. “They got stops, and we didn’t. We will go back Monday and keep rolling.”
It did not take Houston long to get the momentum on its side as Tyshun Moore took the opening kick 81 yards before being taken down from behind at the seven-yard line. Two plays later, Bobby Townsend scored from five yards out to give the Hilltoppers an early 6-0 lead.
Hatley never regained the momentum after that opening kickoff as its first position was a three and out. Houston took over at midfield, and two plays later punched in another score, this time by quarterback Derrion Pulphus from 15 yards. After a successful two-point conversion, Houston led 14-0 three minutes into the game.
Late in the first quarter and with their back to their own goal line, the Tigers looked to find some momentum on offense. Markhel Hunt tried to make a play with his arm but was intercepted, and Houston took over on the 34-yard line. Just like the previous two scoring drives, the Hilltoppers scored fast as Pulphus found the end zone again after running untouched for a 31-yard touchdown and a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Houston’s defense caused a fumble in the second quarter after the Tigers seemed to finally start building a potential scoring drive. The very next play, Allen Robertson took the handoff, bounced off few tacklers and scampered 55 yards for a touchdown.
The Tigers’ best play of the night came on the following kickoff as Alex Cooper took it 78 yards before being caught and drug down at the 12-yard line. Five plays later, Hunt got the Tigers on the board with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone to trail 28-7 midway through the second.
Houston answered quickly as Townsend took the ensuing kickoff 73 yards and down to the two yard line and on the next play, Pulphus scored again for a 34-7 advantage.
Nothing changed in the second half as the Hilltoppers continued to pile on with a 15-yard run in the third quarter, a 43-yard run early in the fourth, and to put the icing on the win, Julius Lyons broke free for a 73-yard touchdown run to complete the performance.
“We have to do what we do and need to do it better,” Adams said. “It starts in the weight room and at practice Monday through Thursday so we can get the outcome we want on Friday night.”
Hatley looks to rebound this Friday night against the division’s first place team, Choctaw County. Choctaw County wrapped up the division crown after defeating Noxubee County 28-18 last Friday.