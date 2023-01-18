AMORY – The Hatley Tigers knew that a complete team effort on offense and defense would be needed if they wanted to compete against Amory in a hostile environment.
The Tigers stepped up to the plate and gave it their all to come away with a 50-47 win over Amory on Tuesday. This win marked Hatley’s first victory over Amory since 2016.
“We emphasized running them off of the three-point line because they hit big shot after big shot the last time that we played them,” Hatley coach Jake Smith said. “They were able to knock down a few, but overall, us defending the way that we did forced them into some tough shots, and we did a good job of finishing the possession with a rebound.”
After the Tigers gained a 5-3 lead on a pair of baskets by Jaxon Knight, Amory quickly tied things up with a pair of free throws from Kanye Stevenson and CD Bolton. Jarrett Mitchell put in a layup and a three-pointer to give Hatley their biggest lead of the quarter, and he scored another basket at the buzzer to put his team up 12-9.
The Panthers gained the lead to start the second with an 8-0 run led by Isiah Smith, DeAndre Blair and Amare Brown. Bolton added to Amory’s lead with a mid-range shot, putting them up by five midway through the quarter.
Greyson Wardlow answered with a three-pointer to cut the lead to two, and Mitchell followed by knocking down a pair of free throws to tie the game at 19-19. Hatley went into halftime with a 23-21 lead after a pair of buckets by Jaden Haro and Knight.
Amory wasted no time in tying things back up out of halftime as Brown scored the first points of the third, but Hatley answered with an 8-2 run with multiple buckets from Knight to take a 31-25 lead. Baskets from Bolton and Stevenson brought Amory within two late in the quarter, but Allan Childers and Knight extended Hatley’s lead to 39-33 heading into the fourth.
Smith and Blair opened the fourth with a pair of layups to bring Amory within two points to start the fourth, but the Tigers responded with a 6-0 run to gain their biggest lead of the game at 45-37. After a pair of baskets from Stevenson and Brown to cut the score to 47-45 late in the quarter, Wardlow cashed in on a three-pointer to give Hatley a five-point lead with 50 seconds remaining.
Stevenson quickly scored down at the other end to bring the Panthers to within three points and after a missed free throw, Amory got a look at a game-tying three-pointer but was unable to convert as Hatley prevailed in the back-and-forth battle.
“We showed a lot of heart and determination, and we executed our gameplan all night,” Smith said. “You could see it on the last play how guys were fighting through screens, diving after the ball and playing good defense to force a fadeaway three. We’ve had them close in the first two times that we’ve played them, but we just weren’t able to close it out, so our guys had this game circled on their calendars.”
Knight led the Tigers in scoring with 26 points on the night, while Mitchell finished with nine in the win. For Amory, Stevenson paced the Panthers with 15 points, while Brown added 12 on the night.
(G) Hatley 50, Amory 43
Hatley’s Kenlee Wilkinson led the change for the Lady Tigers, knocking down five three-pointers and finishing with 28 points to help Hatley take it first win over Amory this season, 50-43.
“Kenlee really stepped up and was a big senior leader for us,” Hatley coach Shelley Scott said. “She shot the ball well, handled the ball well, and played a very good defensive game for us.”
The Lady Panthers gained a 6-2 lead after baskets from Asia Ivy, Ashanti Smith and Jolie Kate Cox, but Hatley stormed back to tie things up with a pair of scores from Gracie Dillard and Kenlee Wilkinson.
A 5-0 run by Amory was answered with a three-pointer by Madison Whitt and free throws from Dillard to tie the game at 11-11 with 41 seconds left in the first. Madison Sykes sent Amory into the second up 13-11 with a layup.
Ties and lead changes were the stories of the second quarter as the two division rivals continued to go at it. The Lady Tigers went into halftime with a 28-26 lead after Wilkinson scored 15 points in the quarter.
A few minutes into the third, Hatley gained its first double-digit lead at 36-26 after a pair of three-pointers by Wilkinson and Whitt. The Lady Tigers continued to shoot the ball well as Whitt and Wilkinson cashed in on two more three-pointers to put their team up 43-30 going into the fourth.
Amory outscored Hatley 13-7 in the final quarter, but the Lady Tigers managed to hold on and close out the win.
“We had a tough time scoring the last time that we played them, but we came out shooting well and executing on offense,” Scott said.
Alongside Wilkinson’s 28-point night, Whitt also added 11 points for Hatley in the win. For Amory, Smith tallied a team-high 12 points, while Ivy contributed nine points.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.