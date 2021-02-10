NETTLETON – The Nettleton Tigers turned it up in the second half, extending a one-point lead with a big third quarter run and coming away with a 67-63 win over county rival Mooreville.
“We did a good job coming out in the third quarter and establishing a defensive presence,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “I thought Keylin (Ruff) did a really good job rebounding the basketball and blocking and changing shots. He changed the complexion and got us a little breathing room there. We had more energy in the second half than we did in the first half. In the first half, we just expected them to miss, and they didn’t.”
Keylin Ruff put Nettleton on the board first, but the first quarter belong to the Troopers, who led 22-19 at the end and by as much as eight midway through.
Mooreville pushed that lead to nine early in the second before Keandre Johnson ended Nettleotn’s drought and started a 9-0 run, capped off with his three that tied the game at 28-28.
Jamorion Ball and Zavian Dilworth hit back-to-back threes to put the Tigers up 34-30, and Johnson and Ball each gave Nettleton a six-point lead before Mooreville’s 5-0 run made it a one-point game at 39-38 at the half.
Jacorien Moore started off Nettleton’s run to open the third, and Dilworth, Ruff and Anterion Venson kept it going to go up by double digits before Mooreville could answer. The Troopers were able to cut it to six before Ruff’s pair of free throws made it 55-47 at the end of the third.
Moore twice put the Tigers up by ten early in the fourth, but Mooreville cut it to three with a little less than three minutes to go. Back-to-back baskets from Moore and Dilworth pushed it back out to seven, and after a Troopers three cut it to two in the final 30 seconds, Dilworth sealed the win with a pair from the line with 14 seconds to go
“Mooreville shot the ball well and played a lot better tonight. It’s a county rivalry, and we kind of embarrassed them a few weeks ago, and they wanted to come in here and play hard,” Gardner said. “Keylin was a big difference defensively, and Zavian is really starting to play well at a great time. He’s coming together, and now we need our other guys to step up and get it back going for division tournament.”
Moore finished with 19 points to lead the Tigers, followed by 16 from Dilworth and 10 from Ruff.
(G) Nettleton 60, Mooreville 48
The Lady Tigers put up an early lead only to see Mooreville challenge in the second and fourth quarters.
Nettleton led 14-7 at the end of the first behind nine early points from Madison Miller and a three and a layup to close the quarter from Tamiya Martin.
Miah Hall pushed the lead out to double digits early in the second before Mooreville came back to get to within one. Martin answered with another three, but the Lady Troopers did the same to take a one-point lead at 26-25 at the half.
Martin hit another three to start the third quarter to put the Lady Tigers back on top, but the Lady Troopers answered from the line. Sharman Mosely and Sydnie Harris combined for a 6-0 run to get Nettleton the lead back, and Miller sank a three to go up by nine. Her layup to close the third gave Nettleton a 43-36 lead.
The Lady Troopers quickly cut that to two to start the fourth before Harris drained a three. Zion Seals came off the bench for two key threes and a steal and layup, and Hall finished the win off with some key free throws down the stretch.
“We had some young girls who came in and did really well,” Nettleton coach Shane Hayles said. “Sydnie (Harris) has been stepping into that starting role and toting the load, and Zion (Seals) stepped up tonight and had some big threes, a layup and a steal. We need that energy out of our younger girls.”
Miller’s 16 points paced the Lady Tigers, while Hall and Martin had 14 points each.
“Miah Hall had a great game, and she’s been due one. She got going late Friday against Booneville, and we need that out of her going down the stretch,” Hayles said. “It was a little bit slow getting started, and our depth is an issue. We have to get back and slow the game down some so you don’t get in foul trouble. We only had one foul in the first half, so we could play more aggressive in the second half.”