NETTLETON – The Nettleton Tigers came out ready to start their season in a big way on Friday night against Caledonia, and they did just that, clinching a 26-20 win after a 95-yard fumble return late in the fourth by Braylen Williams.
“I’ve said it a ton in the past, the kid (Braylen) is a competitor,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “When the game is on the line, he’s the type of guy that you want on your team. We were fortunate that the ball found its way to him, and he made a huge play. He played well all night in the passing and running game.”
The first half was intense for both teams due to the hot weather conditions and costly turnovers. The Cavaliers’ defense took a toll on Nettleton early on as the Tigers’ first possession ended in a fumble at the two-yard line after marching down the first.
Caledonia marched down the first on their next drive, but the drive stalled out due to a few penalties, resulting in a scoreless first quarter. The Cavaliers struck first on the scoreboard after scoring on a 35-yard run three minutes into the second quarter.
Trailing 7-0, the Tigers responded in a big way after getting a defensive stop as Williams connected on a deep pass to Gavin Pargo, putting them on the six-yard line. From there, Williams rushed in to put Nettleton on the board with 3:39 left in the second, and Jaiden Dilworth completed the two-point conversion run to give the Tigers an 8-7 lead.
Momentum began to pick up for the Tigers as their defensive pressure caused a fumble at the 33-yard line. After the fumble recovery, Williams found Collin Bowens on a 30-yard touchdown completion, extending Nettleton’s lead to 14-7 with 48 seconds left before halftime.
“We came in open-minded and ready to play, and there’s more to come this season,” Keith said. “Caledonia is a team that’s satisfied with getting little chunks of yards here and there to move the chains, and they hit us with a few big plays. Early on, I thought we did a good job of playing our responsibilities and making tackles in space but when we missed a few of those, they made us pay.”
The pressure was back on the Cavaliers coming out of the half, and they came out with a bang, scoring on a 65-yard run to tie the game at 14-14 with 9:42 left in the third. Caledonia’s defense followed with a big interception that put them in good field position, but Nettleton’s defense held the Cavaliers on their drive and forced them to punt.
Soon after with 4:55 remaining in the third, Williams broke free for a 62-yard touchdown run, giving Nettleton a 20-14 lead after the failed two-point conversion. With the Cavaliers still having troubles offensively, they soon found a way to get in the end zone in the fourth on a nine-yard run, tying the game at 20-20 after the missed extra point.
The two teams put up a big fight in the game's final minutes, and it showed, but a costly fumble at the goal line by Caledonia led to a 95-yard fumble return by Williams for a touchdown. Despite the failed two-point conversion, the Tigers still held a 26-20 lead with 3:03 left in the game.
“We were concerned about coming into the game because we haven’t had a ton of quality practice time due to the heat restrictions,” Keith said. “I was worried that we’d come out a bit slow and have a hard time adjusting to what they were doing. When they were able to get first downs, they ate up a lot of clock and limited how much we were able to touch the ball. They played their gameplan very well, but fortunately, we were able to find a way to win.”
Williams finished the night 18 for 27 with 184 passing yards while also totaling 101 rushing yards on eight carries. Anterion Venson accounted for 78 yards of offense in the win.
