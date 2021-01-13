HATLEY – Free-throw shooting can be the difference between winning and losing. The Hatley Tigers used late free throw shooting and Markhel Hunt’s 16 points to secure a 55-42 victory over the Hamilton Lions in both teams’ first game of the new year last Tuesday night.
“That’s something we work on every day in practice and the results were good,” Hatley coach Brandon Bell said of the Tigers’ free-throw shooting. “That’s one thing we talked about in the locker room at halftime.”
The game began ice cold for both teams until Luke Moffett was fouled and opened the scoring with a free throw. Rye Howard answered with a basket to give the Lions an early lead, but Hunt gave the Tigers the lead back after streaking down the baseline and scoring a layup. Howard’s putback tied the game at 5 before another Hunt drive to the rim gave the Tigers the lead back.
Grayson Cockerham got one at the line to cut the lead to one to close the first quarter, but Hunt began the second quarter with a basket to extend the lead. After a timeout, Zach Crawford took an inbound pass from Howard to the rim to cut it to one again.
The two teams traded trips to the line with Tae Rice and Brody Bickerstaff getting one free throw each. Bickerstaff’s make sparked a 12-0 run that was finally stopped after Crawford was fouled and his make with 1:06 left in the half ignited a last minute run by the Lions.
Crawford scored on back-to-back trips. and Willie Green’s hoop and harm cut the lead at halftime to 25-15.
The Lions continued their hot streak to begin the second half, cutting the lead to six before Moffett’s basket stopped the streak. Cockerham answered that bucket, but the Tigers hit the gas again, stretching the lead back out to 12 before another Cockerham three stopped the run.
The two teams went on a cold spell until Tyler Dobbs hit a basket at the end of the quarter to get the lead back to double digits.
Crawford got the first points of the fourth quarter, but Hunt came back into the fold with a hoop and harm. He completed the three point play at the line but a big three from Cockerham brought new life to the Lions, hitting another three-pointer.
Crawford and Cockerham contributed on back-to-back possessions to cut the lead to 45-39, which was as close as the Lions would get as the foul bug began to bite them. Moffett and Conner Powell reaped the benefits of the charity stripe and stretched the lead back to 11. D.J. Dobbs’ late three made a dent but four Hamilton fouls in the final 63 seconds sealed a 55-42 Tiger victory.
Hunt led all scorers with 16 points while Jaxon Knight and Moffett added 13 and 10 of their own. Cockerham led the way for the Lions, scoring 12 points followed by Crawford’s 11.
(G) Hatley 53, Hamilton 30
Emma Rose Thompson scored the first basket of the game for Hatley, but Zakia Dobbs’ free throw put the Lady Lions on the board. The Lady Tigers responded going on a 5-0 run before Laney Harrington’s long two stopped the streak.
Kaylee Baggett’s cut the lead to 8-5 before Kilie Edwards answered off a Madison Mitchell block. Kaylee Joslin hit a free throw for Hamilton to cut the lead back to four.
The Lady Tigers answered back, going on a 14-0 run lasting nearly seven minutes, the highlight being Peyton Wilkinson’s basket that took the lead to double digits.
Kam Johnson broke the drought in a big way, nailing a three with 1:44 left in the first half. That newfound momentum went out the window as Edwards hit another free throw at the end of the half to make it a 25-9 halftime lead.
The second half saw Lady Tigers hit the gas, going on a 9-0 run before Joslin got a chance at the line. Edwards answered with a basket, but the Lady Lions found a bit of a spark, going on a four-point run by Lowery Taylor.
That run was answered by a 6-0 Hatley run stopped by Paris Flanery’s basket and Johnson’s hot hand also returned as she hit a trio of three-pointers late in the game.
Johnson led the Lady Lions and all scorers with 12 points, while Peyton and Kenlee Wilkinson led the Lady Tigers with 11 each.
“If they continue to do what they’re supposed to, they’re going to be great,” Hatley coach Ginger McAlester said of the Wilkinson sisters. “Kenlee is our leading scorer. and Peyton can have 10-plus points every night if she plays like she did tonight.”