...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi... Tombigbee River near Amory Tombigbee River at Bigbee For the Tombigbee River...including Fulton, Bigbee, Amory, Aberdeen L & D...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River near Amory. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 20.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi... Tombigbee River near Amory Tombigbee River at Bigbee For the Tombigbee River...including Fulton, Bigbee, Amory, Aberdeen L & D...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River at Bigbee. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying agricultural land is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 14.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi... Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...From this morning to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 14.9 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. For the second Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. For the second Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&

