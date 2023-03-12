NETTLETON – The Nettleton Tigers kicked off division play on the right foot, picking up a 29-0 win in Game 1 and a 23-0 win in Game 2 during last Tuesday’s doubleheader against Aberdeen.
“Everyone starts out 0-0 in the division and all of them count the same no matter who it is, so it’s always good to get those first two wins under your belt,” Nettleton coach Luke Hargett said.
The Tigers scored 15 runs in the bottom of the first inning as Wester Fowler got them started with a leadoff double. Paxton Pannell followed with an RBI double, while Cade Oswalt and Max Smith hit RBI singles to drive in runs.
After Cruz Mitchell and JR Williams came home on errors, Pannell hit a two-run down to score Hunter Kuhl and Fowler, putting Nettleton up 8-0. Pannell and Peyton Humble came in on wild pitches, while Smith followed with a two-run double to bring Jay Hawkins and Austin Blake home.
Nettleton scored three more runs on walks and errors to go up 15-0 before Aberdeen’s Tim Ewing got the final out of the first inning. The Bulldogs got two runners on in the second as Ewing and Omar Orr drew walks, but Humble closed the inning out with a strikeout.
Nettleton scored four more runs in the bottom of the second on walks and errors to go up 20-0, and Kuhl picked up the first hit of the inning with an RBI single. After scoring five runs on walks and errors, Brance Lee hit a sac fly to center field to bring home Ace Carroll.
Kuhl and Jadon Harris finished out the inning with RBI singles, and Humble struck out three in the top of the third to seal the big win for Nettleton. Oswalt pitched a perfect first inning and finished with three strikeouts, while Humble closed things out with a no-hitter in the final two innings with five strikeouts.
“Outside of a few guys, everyone got an AB (at-bat),” Hargett said. “That’s always good to see, and you usually win games when that happens. We’re not going to assume anything in Game 2, and we’re going to go in there and do our job to leave here 2-0.”
Also Tuesday: Nettleton 23, Aberdeen 0
The Tigers swept the division series with a 23-0 win in the second game of the doubleheader. Boston Estes and Brance Lee led the way on the mound by combining for five strikeouts in one inning of play each.
Nettleton scored all 23 of its runs in the bottom of the first inning with Austin Blake hitting a two-run triple to start things off. Blake finished with three RBIs in the win, while Jay Hawkins and Cruz Mitchell both added a pair. Travis Sullivan also hit an RBI double in the first inning.
Aberdeen’s Shai’Cameron Mason finished with two strikeouts on the night.
