HATLEY – The Hatley Tigers wanted two big tests in their preseason jamboree.
They got those on Friday night as they hosted Booneville and Itawamba AHS. The Tigers dropped both contests, 7-0 to Booneville and 13-0 to IAHS, but Hatley coach Ken Adams saw some positives in the preseason action.
“The jamboree is a good time to come out here and get under the lights and do those things,” Adams said. “I thought for some of our kids, it was invaluable experience.”
The Hatley defense gave up the one touchdown to Booneville and was beat on two big plays against IAHS, but they buckled down in the Indians’ last couple of possessions to end the night.
“They threw a couple of balls on both kids that are young kids that needed that experience,” Adams said. “Our defense played well late, but you have to play that every play. We got down here against Booneville and attempted a field goal, which is good for Luke (Moffett).”
Adams said he saw promise out of his offense as well, especially in quarterback Markhel Hunt and tailback Nick Washington.
“Markhel threw the ball in some good spots, and Nick ran the ball really well,” Adams said. “There’s a lot of positive things that are working, and that’s why these are jamborees.”
Hatley opens the season up officially at home on Friday, hosting county rival Hamilton. The Tigers have won the last four meetings against the Lions, including 59-14 last season.
“It’s a big game. It’s a big game for Hamilton and a big game for Hatley,” Adams said. “We want to clean up a lot of things, but we’re excited about playing. The season is on us now.”