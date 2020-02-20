BOONEVILLE – The Nettleton Tigers rebounded from a tough Thursday night in the semifinals of the Division 1-3A tournament and pulled away late in a 57-39 win over Belmont in the boys’ consolation game on Friday night to grab third place in the division.
“This kind of summed up our season. We played in spurts, good enough to get a lead, but not good enough to put them away,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “That’s kind of been our bugaboo all season long, but tonight, we had an extra run we normally didn’t have, and hopefully we can take this momentum to Ruleville in the first round on Tuesday.”
The Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead, thanks to a three-pointer from Graham Gardner and a layup from Dedrick Johnson. They each had a steal and a basket later in the quarter, but the Cardinals cut it to a two-point game at the end of the first.
Belmont went ahead briefly, but Gardner’s second three put Nettleton back up. Johnson followed him with another steal and bucket, and Zavian Dilworth drained a three to go up by seven at 19-12. Keandre Johnson hit a three of his own, and Jacorrien Moore and Jadyn Brand combined with him to end the second with a 7-0 run to make it 26-15 at the half.
Nettleton came out hot in the third quarter, on a 9-0 run to extend the lead to 35-15. Moore scored the first four points, while Gardner drained another three in the run.
“The start of the third quarter was big, and defensively, we turned them over, got some easy looks and made some shots in transition and got it going pretty good for us,” Grant Gardner said. “Graham shot it well, and when he gets good shots, he’s going to make them. Folks this year made it tough on him because we don’t have a lot of shooters around him. They take him away from us, but tonight, some other guys made some shots early, and that opened it up for him.”
The Cardinals finally broke the drought with a free throw at the 5:20 mark, before the Tigers made it 40-16, thanks to a Dedrick Johnson three-point play and a Dilworth layup. Gardner and Dilworth each hit another three before Belmont’s 7-0 end to the quarter to make it 46-30.
Dedrick Johnson, Keandre Johnson and Brand each scored early in the fourth to start to pull away again and ice the win.
Johnson finished with 17 points to lead the Tigers, while Gardner added 14 points and Dilworth scored 11.
On Thursday in the 66-42 loss to Amory, Gardner and Johnson each led the way with 12 points. Zavian Dilworth paced the Tigers with 21 points last Tuesday night as they beat Kossuth 56-26 to seal a playoff spot.
(G) Booneville 48, Nettleton 41
The Lady Tigers’ season came to an end in the first round last Tuesday night as they took the loss to Booneville.
Miah Hall finished with 12 points, and Madison Miller added 10 points for the Lady Tigers.