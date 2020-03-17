The Hatley Tigers traveled to Biloxi for the Battle at the Beach Tournament and picked up the win over TCPS last Tuesday afternoon.
TCPS took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Tigers broke through and took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second on a two-out, bases-clearing double from Eli Carter. Hatley had loaded the bases with no outs when Luke Moffett reached on an error, Jacob Pickle drew a walk and Elijah Brooks put down a bunt base hit.
The Eagles cut it to a one-run game in the third and retook the lead in the top of the fifth, but Hatley responded immediately in the bottom half of the inning. Brody Bickerstaff helped his own cause with an RBI single to tie the game, and Moffett followed him up by reaching on an error in the outfield that caused the two winning runs to come home.
Bickerstaff went five and two-thirds innings in the start, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out three. Moffett picked up the win in relief with one and a third, allowing no hits or walks and striking out a pair.
The Tigers fell in their other three games – 8-0 against Tri-County Academy, 8-2 against Canton Academy and 5-3 to Washington Academy.
Against Canton Academy, Bickerstaff, Moffett, Brooks and Parker Easter each had hits, while Colbe Miller struck out five in relief.
Carter pitched an inning and two-thirds scoreless in relief against Tri-County Academy, while Cooper had the Tigers’ lone hit in the loss.
Moffett went the first five innings against Washington Academy with none of his runs being earned and striking out four while walking one. Conner King finished out the game with a scoreless inning on the mound, including a strikeout.