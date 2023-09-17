Calhoun City’s explosiveness on the ground presented some challenges for the Nettleton Tigers on Friday, resulting in a 50-18 loss for the Tigers.
“I thought our guys played hard, but we missed some opportunities at tackles that would’ve been big plays,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “They’re a really good football, and we knew that they were going to be really good on the line of scrimmage. They’ve got a few skill guys that are really explosive with the ball in their hands so going into the game, we were concerned about their running game and the things that they might get out of it. Their quarterback was out, so they utilized the run more, and that was the thing that we were worried about the most.”
The Wildcats struck first as Jamajah Mayes scored on a five-yard run, and a successful two-point conversion completion gave Calhoun City an 8-0 lead. After a 50-yard fumble return, Xa Pittman added to Calhoun City’s lead with a four-yard touchdown run, while Mays’s two-point conversion run made the score 16-0 with 1:39 remaining in the first.
Calhoun City increased their lead to 24-0 after Zay Fox came away with a 50-yard interception return with 30 seconds left in the first.
“We had them stopped on third down, but a roughing the passer call boosted that drive, and they ended up scoring their first touchdown,” Keith said. “We ended up turning the ball over on our next couple of drives, and they were able to capitalize on that. Before we knew it, it was 24-0, and we could never get our footing right to get back into the game at that point.”
Midway through the second, Pittman broke free for an 80-yard touchdown run to add to the Wildcats’ lead. The Tigers responded and got on the board after Anterion Venson connected on a touchdown pass to Gavin Pargo, cutting the score to 30-6 with 3:38 remaining in the quarter.
The Wildcats went into halftime up 36-6 after Pittman scored again on a three-yard touchdown run. Nettleton opened up the third with a big touchdown completion as Braylen Williams connected on a 70-yard pass to Jaiden Dilworth, trimming Calhoun City’s lead to 36-12.
The Wildcats’ lead grew to 50-12 in the fourth after two more touchdown runs. With five minutes remaining in the game, Williams picked up his second touchdown completion after finding Venson on a 25-yard pass.
“It was one of those games where we had a hard time getting things going consistently,” Keith said. “Max (Smith) did some really good things out there on the offensive line for us, and Jaiden (Dilworth) continued to fill in and gave us key contributions on both sides of the ball, making big plays. Brayden Hooks did a tremendous job of running the ball, taking what was there and pushing vertical in the run game.”
The Tigers will hit the road to face off against another talented opponent this week in Biggersville.
“They’re a smaller school, but the talent is there, and their program has been successful over the past couple of years,” Keith said. “No. 1 (Tre Gunn) and No. 2 (Jathan Hatch) are two of the most explosive players that I’ve seen on film by far this year. They’ve got No. 55 (Titum Mays), who is a really good player on the offensive and defensive line, and they’ve got a kid that plays their h-back and tight end spot, No. 23 (Jayce Taylor). I think all four of those guys have a chance to be Division I football players by the time their careers are over. This is a game that we want to test us going into division play because we know we’re going to see a lot of good competition there as well.”
