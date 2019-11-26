HATLEY – The Hatley Tigers trailed at halftime but came away with a strong second half to grab their second win of the season, 57-51 over Mantachie last Monday night.
“We played well in the second half. Our number one focus is to hustle, and we got a late start with our offense and defense, but there’s no substitute for hustling and getting after it,” Hatley coach Scott Booth said. “That’s what I have been preaching to them is that we’re going to be a little shaky on the front end of this thing, but let’s make up for it by hustling, playing good defense, rebounding and that type of thing. We did that and got after it tonight.”
The Tigers started out strong and led by as many as six in the first quarter, thanks to Markhel Hunt, Brody Bickerstaff and Jaxon Knight, but the Mustangs cut that to one at 9-8 at the end of the period.
Nick Washington scored first in the second to open the lead back to three for Hatley, but back-to-back threes gave Mantachie its first lead. Washington put in another basket to answer, but the Mustangs hit another trey. Hatley went on a 5-0 run to regain the lead at 18-17 before a pair from the line made it 19-18 Mantachie at the half.
The Mustangs put in the first bucket of the third, but Moffett answered with a three to tie it at 21-21. Dylan Denton and Hunt continued the run to put the Tigers up for good at 25-21 before a three-point play cut that to one. Hatley finished the third on a 7-2 run to go up by six, which included a buzzer-beater three-pointer by Hunt.
“That was a huge shot, and that was a play that was actually designed for Luke in the corner, but they got out on him, so he kicked it right back to Markhel, and he made a good shot,” Booth said. “Markhel is one of our leaders. He’s a leader on the football team, and we expect him to be one on the basketball court as well. You know what you’re going to get with Markhel, and that’s 100 percent effort with everything he does. He’s not always the most vocal person, but he’s going to lead by example, hustle, and he’s a great ball handler, so it doesn’t hurt to have someone who can handle the ball like he does.”
Hunt opened the fourth with a drive to the basket, and Parker Easter and Knight made it a nine-point advantage a few seconds later. Hunt, Bickerstaff and Knight rolled the lead out to 11 before the Mustangs started a late run that cut it to five.
Bickerstaff, Hunt and Knight each made free throws late in the game to ice the win.
Hunt led the way with 20 points, while Knight finished with 11 points off the bench and Moffett had 10 points.
Booth also praised the effort on defense.
“Whether it’s a steal, a deflection, a throw away by them or a bad shot, all of those things contribute to good defense,” he said. “You’re not always going to get the steal, but that’s what we’re shooting for. Any of those things are great on defense though and force them out of their rhythm to make them play to the tempo we want to play at.”
(G) Mantachie 67, Hatley 40
Mantachie scored the first four points of the game and led 14-7 at the end of the first.
Emilee Slade had 16 first-half points, but the Lady Mustangs led 38-21 at the half.
Slade and Thompson cut it to 16 points early in the third, but Mantachie continued to pull away in the second half.
Slade finished with a career-high 20 points. Mantachie’s McKinley Montgomery led all scorers with 31 points.