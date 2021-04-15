NETTLETON/KOSSUTH – The Nettleton Tigers bounced back from their first division loss of the season against Booneville by taking their first game against Kossuth last Tuesday but the Aggies rebounded to take the win in the second game on Thursday night.
The Tigers rode an early lead to a 7-5 win in Game 1 but struggled offensively in a 6-2 loss in Game 2.
“We hopped out early, and it was a great atmosphere,” Nettleton coach Joseph Koon said. “Hitters were clicking and had a lot of things going our way. They are a scrappy bunch that will play ball for a bit, and they started chipping away and got back in it. Thankfully we had a couple of breaks late that allowed us a few insurance runs.”
Nettleton got off to a hot start in the bottom of the first as Jackson Cheek blasted a three-run homer to get them on the board after Carter Crawley and Davis Oswalt reached on errors. Evan Smith kept the line moving with a base hit, but a double play helped Kossuth get out of the inning.
“Jackson was seeing the ball well, and it was fun to see him up at the plate,” Koon said. “That home run the first inning set the tone and got our hitters rolling.”
Cade Oswalt picked things back up in the second by hitting a leadoff double, and Jaylon Betts drove courtesy runner Paxton Pannell in right away with an RBI single. Jay Hawkins was hit by a pitch, and he and Betts pulled off the double steal to make it 5-0.
The Aggies were able to cut it to 5-2 with an error and three two-out hits and crept closer with back-to-back doubles from Hank Eaton and Jaxin Settlemires to cut it to one in the top of the fourth.
The Tigers got two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth, having just one hit in the inning from Cade Oswalt.
Crawley reached on an error to drive a run in, and Davis Oswalt helped his own cause when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Oswalt surrendered a run in the top of the seventh but went the distance in the win, allowing two earned runs on eight hits, walking two and striking out six.
“Davis competed, and he didn’t have his best stuff,” Koon said. “Thankfully when he doesn’t have his best stuff, he’s still going to give us a good chance to win.”
Thursday: Kossuth 6, Nettleton 2
The Tigers were handcuffed early by Kossuth starter Hank Eaton, who ended up striking out 14 on the night and tried a couple of rallies that fell short late in the game. Eaton struck out seven of Nettleton’s nine the first time through the lineup.
“You have to tip your cap to him because he really set the tone and tempo for them,” Koon said. “That was impressive. There towards the middle, we scratched a few and got back in it, but between a few freebies and some errors, we let them extend the lead and get out of reach for us.”
Kossuth went up 2-0 with a run in each of the third and fourth innings.
Nettleton got one back in the fifth when Evan Smith was hit by a pitch leading off and came in to score on Adam Adkins’ RBI bunt single.
The Aggies responded with two in the fourth after two walks, a hit by a pitch, an error and just one hit, and after Nettleton was able to cut it to two again, added two more insurance runs on the Tigers’ miscues in the sixth.
The Tigers cut it to 4-2 in the top of the sixth when Carter Crawley doubled down the third base line leading off and scored on Davis Oswalt’s RBI single.
Smith took the loss, allowing one earned run on two hits and striking out five.