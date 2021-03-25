HATLEY – The Hatley Tigers trailed by five runs going into the final inning against Mooreville on Friday night but had a big comeback in their arsenal.
Hatley scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh, capped off by an Eli Carter two-run walkoff single to grab a 9-8 victory over the Troopers.
“It was definitely a total team win with everybody clicking at the right time,” Hatley coach Jamie Edwards said. “We left the bases loaded twice and didn’t have much to show for it, but that last inning, we got them loaded and a couple of big things happened to get us where we needed to be. That’s a good team that’s going to go far in 4A, and nobody really expected the comeback, but that’s how it goes sometimes in baseball.”
Hatley took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Eli Carter walked, Jacob Mobley doubled to send him to third and Tyler Dabbs drove him in with a two-out RBI single.
Mooreville took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth, but the Tigers made it a one-run game in the bottom of the inning on Rob Ford’s RBI single to score Mobley, who had his second hit of the night.
The Troopers went up by five in the fifth to make it 7-2 after two walks, a pair of base hits and an error.
Hatley capitalized on a couple of Mooreville errors to add another run in the sixth and cut it to 7-3, but the Troopers answered with two more in the top of the seventh after a couple of hits.
The Tigers started their comeback by loading the bases with no outs. Ryan Ward and David Woods drew walks, and Mobley had his third hit of the night. Ford drew a bases loaded walk with one out to send home the first run, and Markhel Hunt was hit by a pitch to make it 8-5.
Luke Moffett reached on an error in the outfield to send home another run, and Ford scored on a wild pitch to make it a one-run game. Bickerstaff drew a walk to load them back up again, and Carter came through with his walkoff hit to right.
Bickerstaff was strong in the start, allowing two hits, walking two and striking out five in three-plus innings. Moffett won in relief.
“Eli has been our rock just for our emotions on the team. He’s the guy that everybody goes to, a good team leader,” Edwards said. “It was huge to have Brody back on the mound, and he pitched really well against a good hitting team. We brought Luke in, and he was able to keep it at a minimum, and that’s what we had planned all year with them as a 1-2 punch before Brody’s injury. Jacob (Mobley) was huge behind the plate and had a big night, going 3 for 4.”
Edwards said he hoped the win would help the Tigers move in the right direction after a few close losses to start the year.
“We were so late getting everybody in at practice because of basketball that it’s taken us a while to catch up and played a part in some of our errors and not doing the routine things,” Edwards said. “It’s a part of it. We didn’t have as many errors against Mooreville, and I thought if we could ever keep that down and get some timely hits, we would find some success.”
Monday
The Tigers opened up Division 4-3A play last Monday afternoon, sweeping a pair against Aberdeen with 15-0 and 22-0 wins.
In Game 1, Hatley scored 10 in the first, one in the second and four in the third inning. Markhel Hunt opened the game with a triple, while Eli Carter and David Woods each hit a two-run double. Jacob Mobley also added an RBI single in the first and a sacrifice fly in the second.
Carter hit his second RBI double of the game in the third, and Tyler Dabbs added an RBI single.
Ryan Ward threw the no-hitter, striking out six and walking two as Antonio Eckford and Xavier Young each drew walks in the first.
In Game 2, Brody Bickerstaff (two innings) and Tristin Hendrix combined for the perfect game with nine strikeouts.
The Tigers scored all their runs in the first inning Moffett, Bickerstaff, Dabbs and Nate Otts all having hits.