HATLEY – The Nettleton Lady Tigers secured their second division win of the season in a tightly contested 58-53 win over Hatley last Monday.
Hatley tried to rally a comeback in the fourth after falling by as much as 19, outscoring Nettleton 20-12 in the quarter, but Nettleton manage to seal the win behind Zion Seals’ 18-point night.
“I thought we did a decent job of getting the ball past half court and settling down in the fourth quarter,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said. “The only problems were that we missed way too many free throws and layups, and we were in foul trouble. When we’re in foul trouble, it forces us to play out of character, and it gets rough.”
There was a total of four ties and five lead changes in the first quarter as the two teams traded baskets. Aaliyah Harris scored six points in the quarter to help Nettleton take a 12-10 lead going into the second.
Zyah Gunter and Sydnie Harris added to the lead with layups to start the second, but Madison Whitt answered with free throws to cut the score to 18-15. An 8-1 run led by Zion Seals and Aaliyah Harris gave Nettleton a double-digit lead with 1:22 remaining in the half.
Gracie Dillard dropped in a basket to cut the lead to single digits, but baskets from Seals and Aaliyah Harris pushed Nettleton’s lead to 30-18 at halftime. Baskets from Aaliyah Harris, Sydnie Harris and Sharman Mosely increased Nettleton’s lead to 16 at the start of the third.
Nettleton went up by as much as 19 points in the quarter, but Hatley answered with a 9-0 run led by Whitt, Kenlee Wilkinson, Chloe Wilbanks and Lexi Miller to cut the score to 43-33. Mosely put Nettleton up 13 points going into the final quarter after cashing in on a layup after getting a steal.
“We played a lot better in transition in the first half, but when we got into foul trouble and had to change the way that we play defense, they started to make a few shots,” Kuhl said. “Hatley did a great job of pushing the ball in transition and capitalizing on our misses.”
Whitt opened the fourth by scoring the first five points for Hatley, and Wilkinson dropped in a basket to cut the score to 46-40. After a basket by Seals, Whitt responded by drilling her second three-pointer of the quarter to bring Hatley within five.
Hatley continued to chip away at Nettleton’s lead, cutting the score to 51-50 after a three-pointer by Whitt and a layup by Wilkinson. Nettleton increased its lead up to six with baskets from Mosely and Seals.
Wilkinson got fouled while shooting a three-pointer, and she knocked down all three free throws to cut the score to 56-53 with under a minute left in the game. Lashadrian Johnson and Seals both cashed in on a free throw to close out the win.
Seals tallied 18 points in the win, while Aaliyah Harris added 14 points for Nettleton. For Hatley, Whitt scored a game-high 21 points, while Wilkinson contributed 13 points. Emma Wright also finished with 11 points for Hatley.
(B) Nettleton 89, Hatley 59
The Nettleton Tigers came into their second division game of the year against Hatley with an attack mindset, and they executed it well, coming away with an 89-59 on Monday.
“They did a good job of taking away our 3-point shot tonight, but when they extended, our guys did a good job of attacking the basket,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “That’s the good thing about having veteran guards like Anterion (Venson) and Zay (Dilworth), they see what the other team is taking away and adjust.”
Nettleton wasted no time in gaining a double-digit lead, going up 17-7 at the end of the first behind 15 combined points from Jayden Carruthers and Dilworth. Venson, Dilworth and Carruthers helped lead a 12-3 run at the start of the second to add to Nettleton’s double-digit lead. Nettleton headed into halftime up 45-21 after outscoring Hatley 28-14 in the second.
Hatley managed to string together a 15-6 run led by Jaxon Knight, Jaden Haro and Jarrett Mitchell midway through the third to cut the score to 58-44. Nettleton responded and closed the quarter out with a 6-0 run.
Nettleton outscored Hatley 25-15 in the fourth to cruise to the victory.
Dilworth finished with 31 points on the night, while Carruthers added 21 for Nettleton. For Hatley, Knight notched a team-high 20 points to eclipse 1,000 career points, while Jarrett Mitchell contributed 10 points.
