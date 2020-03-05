NETTLETON – The Hatley Lady Tigers found their offense that was missing in their first two games of the season on Thursday night.
Hatley pounded out the 14-3 win over Nettleton in five innings as the top two in their lineup, Bre Harmon and Emilee Slade, combined to go 7 for 7 with five RBI in the win.
“That’s what we expect from those two,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “They are the leaders at the top of the lineup for a reason, and they got us going tonight.”
Hatley and Nettleton were tied 3-3 at the end of the first inning, but the visitors took the lead after that and continued to widen the gap.
In the first, Harmon and Slade led off with back-to-back hits, and Jessie McHenry drove in the first run with her single. Bella Oliver grounded out to make it 2-0, and Cheyenne Bowen made it 3-0 with an RBI single to left.
Nettleton answered in the bottom half. Tamiya Martin drew a walk leading off, but Peyton Wilkinson came back to strike out the next two. Nealy Williams came through with a two-out RBI double, and Anna Claire Harris followed her up with a base hit.
Kaylee Jernigan had the other big hit of the inning, driving in a pair of runs and tying the game with her single to right.
Hatley had the big second inning, batting around and putting up five runs. Harmon and McHenry drove in three of the runs with their doubles, and Slade added an RBI single, while Oliver reached an error to send home another run.
In the third, Slade and Emma Rose Thompson added RBI hits, and Harmon did the same in the fourth and tagged up from second to score on Slade’s sacrifice fly.
“We played the first two games without much practice and looked bad at the plate,” George said. “We looked okay pitching and defensively, but we have actually gotten outside on the field and taken a lot of cuts since our first two games. It showed tonight.”
Wilkinson allowed just two hits from the second inning on, both in the fifth inning to Sharman Mosely and Zyah Gunter. She finished with seven strikeouts and just one walk on the night.
“Once she started getting ahead in the count, she dictated how everything went. She went out there, grinded and got it done for us. We’re relying on her to step up and be the No. 1, and we really need a lot from her.”