HATLEY – The Hatley Lady Tigers were down early last Tuesday night but they weren’t out. After being down 4-0 in the first inning, they bounced back with three first inning runs and took the lead on Kenlee Wilkinson’s second inning RBI triple to power their way to a 15-5 victory over Vardaman.
Jessie McHenry drew the start for the Lady Tigers and quickly found herself in a hole, allowing the first four batters on base and falling behind 1-0. She finally found her groove when she recorded her first strikeout of the game, but Vardaman went up 4-0 in the first.
Bre Harmon got the Lady Tiger bats going with a double and scored on Emma Rose Thompson’s groundout. Back-to-back liners from Brooklyn Mohler and McHenry brought Thompson and Wilkinson in to cut the lead to 4-3.
The Lady Tiger defense bounced back in the second inning, and the offense kept it rolling with a Marleigh Cockrell leadoff single.
Harmon hit her second double of the night, and Wilkinson came through when her hit sailed past the right fielder’s glove and brought Harmon and Cockrell home to give the Lady Tigers a 5-4 lead.
“She stayed back (in the box) and just tried to do situational hitting and ended up getting a bonus out of it,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “She tried to drive in one run and ended up driving in two.” Thompson’s single brought Kenlee Wilkinson home to go up 6-4, and back-to-back RBIs from McHenry and Cheyenne Bowen extended the lead to 8-4.
McHenry gave up a one-out single but redeemed herself with her third strikeout of the game.
Wilbanks and Harmon drew back-to-back walks with one out, and Thompson’s sliding triple extended the lead to 10-4. Mohler drove her in with a base hit.
Bowen drew a leadoff walk in the fourth and barely beat the throw from the catcher to steal second. Cockrell hit a single, but both runners were stranded.
The Lady Rams scored on a leadoff solo homer get a run in the top of the fifth.
Wilkinson drew a walk to start the bottom half, and Thompson came aboard with a single. Mohler’s triple brought both baserunners home, and McHenry’s double scored Mohler. Peyton Wilkinson’s RBI groundout ended the game with the mercy rule.