NETTLETON – Nettleton opened up the season in dominating fashion on Friday night, scoring eight touchdowns in the first half alone and cruising to a 56-0 victory over Hatley.
“Our defense put us in great positions all night, and we had some big plays,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “This was one of those games where things just snowballed and went in our favor, and it’s good to be on this side of it. There were a lot of questions as to whether we would get to this point with being able to play, and I’m just really excited to be here.”
Nettleton pounced quickly on a Hatley mistake, as Sadaris Conway recovered the second bad snap of the game for a fumble to give the offense the ball at the 4-yard line.
Davis Oswalt found his way into the end zone on a 6-yard run on third and goal, and Jackson Cheek’s extra point put them up 7-0.
Less than four minutes later, Oswalt connected with Zavian Dilworth for a 35-yard touchdown strike after his 20-yard keeper for a score was called back on a holding penalty.
“We were really comfortable tonight, and the offensive line and receivers did a good job,” Oswalt said. “Those guys are really good and really fast, and you can just throw it up and let them go get it. Our running backs were good. The O-line did a really good job opening up holes and then giving me time in the pocket. It all clicked tonight.”
Nettleton’s defense held Hatley to a three and out, then Marcus Thomas blocked the ensuing punt and Charlie Sullivan recovered it to give them prime field position once again.
“Our defense did really well tonight,” Keith said. “They ran to the ball, swarmed, and I don’t think there was one play where there was just one guy there. That was something we practiced and preached since we started. The defensive guys have done a tremendous job of just really rallying around that mindset of getting multiple guys to the ball at all times and wanting to be active and create problems with that. It showed tonight.”
The Hatley defense came up with a three-yard loss on the first play, but Oswalt found Dilworth for the sophomore’s second touchdown reception of the game on second and goal.
Nettleton started to find its groove as well in the running game on the next possession as Roderick Patterson broke free for a 40-yard touchdown run on the first play.
The defense came up with another stop, and Anterion Venson hauled in a 62-yard touchdown catch on the first play of the next drive.
Patterson found the end zone again on the next possession on a 32-yard run for his second score of the night with 10:21 left in the second quarter.
Nettleton iced the win with a Jamonte Guines’ 14-yard score with 3:55 to go and Patterson’s third touchdown in the final seconds of the first half.
“I give all the credit to our line because they were able to make some really good blocks,” Patterson said. “I had a few good chances to get through there for some touchdowns.”
Oswalt was a perfect 5 of 5 for 117 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a rushing score. Dilworth hauled in four catches for 56 yards. Patterson finished with 114 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries.
Nettleton travels to Baldwyn this Friday, while Hatley hosts Biggersville.