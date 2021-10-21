HATLEY – The Nettleton Tigers got back on track on Friday night and picked up their first division win of the season, 51-7 on the road at Hatley.
Nettleton’s defense had its coming out party, forcing a couple of turnovers and holding their opponent to the lowest point total of the season.
“It was a good night for our defense. It was good to see us tackle better than what we have, and it was good to see us play with some excitement,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “We caused a couple of turnovers, did get the ball on the ground and were able to force them to punt and get off the field. I’m really proud of the effort there, and I thought Coach (Seth) Lee, Coach (Dalton) Sullivan and Coach (Brandon) Rea had a good plan and did a really good job preparing our guys for what we were going to see this week.”
Nettleton got a stop on Hatley’s first possession, avoided a mistake by pouncing on their own bad snap and scoring on the third play of the drive as Ty Walton hit Zavian Dilworth for a 50-yard scoring strike.
Jayden Green came up with an interception for Hatley on Nettleton’s next drive, but penalties halted Hatley’s possession.
Walton hit Jay Hawkins for a first down on the first play of Nettleton’s next possession, and Jaylon Betts’ 11-yard run also helped set up Roderick Patterson’s three-yard scoring run to go up 13-0 after Jackson Cheek’s extra point.
“We have been searching for an identity over the last couple of weeks and trying to figure out how we’re going to go about doing some things,” Keith said. “We are kind of figuring some of that out, and it starts up front with our offensive line. They did a good job tonight.”
Hatley found success on offense with a big play to get on the score board as Logan Brown found Kade Starling ahead of traffic on a 44-yard touchdown pass to cut it to 13-7 after Brown made the extra point.
That momentum for Hatley was short lived as Hawkins finished off the first quarter with a 29-yard touchdown run.
Dilworth found an opening on the next punt and raced down the sideline for a 62-yard score with 8:41 left in the second quarter.
Jacorien Moore and Jaylon Betts capped off the scoring in the first half with a pair of long touchdown runs with Moore’s being 45 yards and Betts’ being 35 yards to go up 38-7 at the half. Hawkins also had a fumble recovery late in the second quarter.
Nettleton got the ball coming out of the half, and Walton ate up some of the yardage with passes to Aidan Pettigrew and Dilworth.
Patterson found the end zone for the second time on a three-yard scoring run, and Cheek tacked on another extra point.
In the fourth quarter, Nettleton capped off the scoring with a 12-yard run by Cade Oswalt, who came in at quarterback. Eighth-grader Braylen Williams also had an interception in the fourth quarter.
With Oswalt’s touchdown, that marked six Nettleton players finding the end zone.
“We have two really good backs with Roderick (Patterson) and Jay (Hawkins). Jay is really versatile and can do some things in the run game and pass game, and he played really well,” Keith said. “Zavian (Dilworth) has been tremendous on the outside, and Jaylon (Betts) is getting better and better and just learning how to become a football player. We are starting to be able to work Jacorien (Moore) in, and we’re trying to use as many of our players as we can to find ways to be explosive.”
With their final two games left against the top two teams in the division, Keith said he hopes the win will give his team some momentum.
“It’s good to get back on the winning track. We scheduled tough to get ready for those two games. We have seen really good competition with people like Caledonia and Senatobia,” he said. “I know Noxubee and Amory are a different kind of challenge, but that’s why we have the schedule that we have to get ready for these two games. Hopefully we can be ready for that challenge, perform well and come out and execute, be competitive and find a way to win.”
Nettleton hosts Noxubee County on Friday night, a team fresh off its first division loss against Amory.
“Noxubee is big and athletic, and they have tradition of winning,” Keith said. “Regardless of what it is week in and week out with them, part of the mystique of them is just the sticker shock and trying to figure out how to get the kids ready to play them, and not just them but the name of Noxubee County.”