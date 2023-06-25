After spending eight years as the assistant coach for Starkville High School, Edward Townsel is eager to take on the challenge of leading both Aberdeen basketball teams to their first winning seasons in years.
Townsel, a Starkville native, got his start in coaching in 2016 when former Starkville coach Greg Carter asked him to be a part of his staff.
“It started off as a question mark but the more I started to learn and insert myself into it, I fell in love with coaching,” Townsel said. “I played all through high school and went to Arkansas State straight out of high school. I played for four years there and when I went back to get my master’s, Coach (Greg) Carter asked me if I wanted to start coaching. While I was playing, I knew I had the coaching traits, and I considered coaching, but I really wasn’t sure. When he brought the opportunity to me, I figured that I’d try it.”
In his eight years with Starkville, Townsel helped lead the Yellow Jackets to three straight championship appearances, winning two. Townsel believes that his coaching and winning experience can help push both Aberdeen teams in the right direction.
“It’s noticeable that their program has been down, and I think it’s been nine years since they had a winning season,” he said. “When I was in high school going up against Aberdeen, the crowd was packed, and we knew that we would have to scrap for the game. I just want to bring the fun and the structure back, and we’ll go figure everything else out from there.”
Along with teaching his new players how to win games, Townsel hopes to teams life lessons as the new head coach.
“I’m a big person on trying to teach life lessons and trying to concur it with basketball,” he said. “I want them to learn how to be successful young men and women first because that’s one of the most important things that a coach can teach. That’s probably the biggest aspect that I want to bring to this program outside of my experience and knowing how to play.”
Townsel, who applied for the coaching position in 2021, was eager to try again once the position became open again. His plans for change and structure were exactly what Aberdeen was looking for.
“When I saw that it was open again, I made a couple of calls just to be sure,” he said. “They liked the plan and structure that I had for the team and said that they wanted to bring that back to the program.”
Townsel will juggle the task of coaching the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs this upcoming season, but he believes that he is up for the challenge.
“When I was offered both coaching positions, I knew that I had a full plan for the boys, but I had never coached girls’ basketball before at all,” he said. “I didn’t know how it would be, but I came into it with an open mind. The main thing would be taking my plan for the guys and implementing it with the girls. I was fully on board with changing both programs, and I know that it’s going to mean more work for me, but I’m up for the challenge. I feel like the girls are already in a good direction to becoming better, so there was no second thought for me.”
So far, Townsel has seen good responses from his Lady Bulldogs, and he’s been working hard over the summer to get the same response from the boys’ team.
“The girls are all on board, and I’d say 65-70 percent of the guys are on board so far,” he said. “A lot of them see where they can be better and do better, but of course, there are some that are rebelling away from structure and discipline because they probably haven’t had it in a while. . It’s going to be hard to get them to buy in 100 percent this early because they’re not used to being here in the summer time. I think that’ll change once school starts, and I’m excited to watch us head in the right direction.”
