Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) will reopen Old Natchez Trace Lake at Trace State Park to fishing and boating on Aug. 5 at 6 a.m.
A 14- to 22-inch slot limit is in effect for largemouth bass, and all bass caught within this size range must be immediately released. The daily creel limit for largemouth bass is 10 fish per angler, but only one bass over 22 inches can be kept. The daily creel limits for other fish are 20 crappie, 20 bream and 10 catfish per angler.
Anglers and boaters will be required to follow social distancing guidelines. The number of persons in each watercraft is limited to the greater of two occupants or 50 percent of the occupancy limit of all multi-person watercraft. Bank and pier fishing will be allowed but social distancing requirements must be adhered to (maintaining a minimum distance of six feet between individuals).
Old Natchez Trace Lake is a 565-acre lake located on Trace State Park near Tupelo. For more information call the park office at 489-2958.
MDWFP encourages you to model responsible boating safety, all boaters should wear a personal flotation device (PDF) on any vessel in motion. PDFs save lives. All children under the age of 13 are required to wear a PDF when a vessel is in motion on open water.
When boating in Mississippi, you are required to have at least one U.S. Coast Guard-approved PFD for each person on board, regardless of the length of the vessel. PFDs must be readily accessible.
