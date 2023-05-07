The rainy weather that these past few weeks have shown may have slowed down other events, but it did not stop multiple Monroe County track athletes from dominating at North half and advancing to state.
Hamilton and Smithville both competed at Potts Camp for North half on April 28, while Aberdeen, Amory, Hatley and Nettleton competed at Winona on April 29 and finished up last Monday due to bad weather.
Aberdeen
Aberdeen qualified in three different categories and will send two runners to state on May 10. Gabrielle Holliday finished fourth in the 100-meter dash and third in the girls’ long jump, while Chris Holliday will represent the boys after placing second in the 400-meter dash.
Amory
Amory’s track team qualified in 11 different categories and had a pair of athletes come out of North half champions in their individual events.
Elijah Spratt finished first in the boys’ long jump, while James Connor placed first in the boys’ shot put. Layn Burney finished second in the boys’ 3200-meter run and fourth in the 1600-meter run, while Galen Jones placed second in the boys’ discus.
The boys’ 4x400 relay team of Amare Brown, Nate Walker, Maurice Dancy and Dorian Ewing placed fourth.
For the girls, Jayla Spratt placed second in the 100-meter hurdles, while Cassidy Talley finished second in the 300-meter hurdles. Adrianna Buckingham also finished fourth in the 400-meter dash.
The girls’ 4x100 relay team of Talley, Karlee Stoke, Jayla Spratt and MaKenzi Sykes finished second, while the 4x400 relay team of Buckingham, McKynlie Camp, Teariana Hodges and Sykes placed third.
Hamilton
Hamilton qualified for state in three categories this year and will send five track stars to state on May 10.
Jayce Randle finished third in the girls’ 100-meter dash, while the girls’ 4x200 relay team of Cam Danner, Paris Flanery, Zakia Dobbs and Randle placed third at North half. For the boys, Keshon Payne will advance to state after placing fourth in the 200-meter run.
Hatley/Smithville/Nettleton
Banks Smith will represent the Hatley Tigers at state after finishing fourth in the boys’ discus.
Smithville’s Mikayla Wall came out on top as a North half champion in the girls’ 400-meter dash and will advance to state.
Jayden Brownlee also represented Nettleton at North half but fell just short of a trip to the state meet.
