Five Monroe County track teams saw a multitude of athletes compete hard at regionals last week to qualify for a spot at the North half meet this week.
Aberdeen, Amory and Hatley will compete at North half at Winona on Saturday, while Hamilton and Smithville's meet is at Potts Camp on Friday.
Aberdeen
Aberdeen’s track team competed at the regional meet on Friday where they were able to qualify in five different events.
Gabrielle Holliday finished third in the 100-meter dash. For the boys, Chris Holliday placed first in the 400-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash, while Caleb Hubbard placed third in the 300-meter hurdles.
The boys’ 4x100 relay team with Chris Holliday, Justin Payne, Damien Daniel and Jermaine Strong also came in fourth place.
"I'm extremely proud of this team, and this year has been great," Aberdeen coach Jaylon Fair said. "We've been competitive, and I'm very impressed about our talent. I can't wait until we get the opportunity to compete with the best in the North."
Amory
Amory dominated in the regional meet on Friday, finishing the day qualifying in 10 events for the boys and five for the girls.
For the girls, Cassidy Talley won the long jump and the 200-meter dash, and Jayla Spratt was third in the 100-meter hurdles. Adriana Buckingham placed first in the 400-meter dash, while Teariana Hodges placed third.
Lauryn Gillon finished sixth in the high jump, and as a whole, Amory’s girls placed fifth as a team on the day.
On the boys’ side, Jalyn Nathan placed first in the shot put, while James Conner placed fourth. The boys’ relay team of Dylan Cooper, Tayshaun Smith, Kyle Dykes and Jaurquez Ivy won the 4x400 relay. The 4x100 relay team of Ivy, Artillious Small, Dylan Cooper and Charleston French placed second.
In the long jump, Ja’Tavious Ward placed third, while Jarvon Davidson placed fourth. Hayden Dozier finished fourth in the discus, and Ivy placed fourth in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the 200-meter.
In the 1,600-meter run, Dykes finished second, while Lex Gibson placed sixth. In the 400-meter dash, Cooper placed second, while Smith finished fifth. Noah Coker placed second in the 800-meter run, while Dykes finished third and Sutton Payne placed fourth.
Amory’s boys finished the day placing third overall as a team.
“This is track and prom season, so several of our athletes were put in a tough position between regionals or prom,” Amory coach Steve Griffin said. “Some were able to do both, but despite the eventful week, our athletes that competed did great. We had numerous qualifiers and several regional champs. Coach (Carol) Jones and I are proud of the focus and dedication they exhibited. Whether they qualified to participate in the North half championship or not, they are winners as far as we're concerned."
Hamilton
Hamilton qualified in seven events for the girls and five for the boys at the regional meet on Thursday.
For the girls, Jayce Randle won the 100-meter dash, and Liberty Hughes won the 200-meter dash. In the 400-meter dash, Paris Flanery finished first, while Gracie West placed fourth.
Also in the girls’ 200-meter, Flanery finished second, while Randle placed third. Liberty Hughes placed second in the high jump, and Cam Danner placed fourth in the long jump.
On the boys’ side, Jacourey Miller won the 200-meter dash and placed fourth in the 100-meter dash. Johnathan Hughes placed third in the 200-meter dash, and Dontavian Rice finished third in the high jump.
The girls’ relay team of Danner, Randle, Liberty Hughes, Flanery and Zakia Dobbs won the 100 and 200-meter races. The boys’ relay team of Johnathan Hughes, Willie Green, Kyzer Verner, Miller and Shaness Lee placed second in the 100 and 200-meter relay.
“I am very proud of my kids,” Hamilton coach Sue Verner said. “We don’t have a track, but my kids show up to every practice and work hard. Their performance in the regional track meet is a result of that hard work.”
Hatley
Hatley qualified in six different events. For the girls, Riley Ross placed second in the 1,600-meter run, while Allie Cook finished fourth in the long jump and triple jump.
On the boys’ side, Owen Williams finished second in the 3,200-meter run, and Banks Smith placed third in the discus. The boys’ relay team of Braden Richardson, John Ivy, Ty Long and Jackson Jones finished fourth in the 4x800 relay.
Smithville
Smithville’s track team qualified in six different events for North half.
On the girls’ side, Mikayla Wall finished second in the 300-meter hurdles, and Cambre Alexander placed third in discus and fourth in shot put. Both girls’ relay teams qualified for North half.
The team of Holly Nethery, Emma Kate Collums, Kenley Collins and Haley Nethery placed third in the 4x200 relay. In the 4x100, both Nethery sisters, Collins and Wall finished fourth.
For the boys, Gabriel Smith, Andrew Prewitt, Riley Eaton and Parker Dean placed fourth in the 4x100 relay.
“I thought the ten athletes we took had a great day,” Smithville coach Jeremy Lucius said. “We were blessed with great weather compared to last week at division, and we were able to shave a lot of time off of our runs and increased our distance on our throws. Hopefully, we’ll improve on those performances even more this week with the chance to make it to the state championships.”