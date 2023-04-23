All six track teams in the Monroe Journal coverage area seized their opportunity at regionals on Thursday and will advance multiple athletes to North half this upcoming Saturday.
Aberdeen
Aberdeen qualified in 13 different categories during Thursday’s regional meet in Winona.
For the girls, Gabrielle Holliday finished first in the 100-meter dash and third in the 400-meter dash, while Kaitlyn Hubbard placed second in the 200-meter dash. Sereniti McMillian finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, while Gabrielle Holliday and Aaliyah Taylor finished second and third in the long jump.
The girl’s 4x200 relay team of Kiera Harrison, Aaliyah Taylor, Jatori Johnson and Kaitlyn Hubbard placed fourth on the day.
For the boys, Chris Holliday placed second in the 400-meter dash, while Caiden Holliday finished first in the 800-meter run. Chris Sykes placed first in the high jump, second in the 300-meter hurdles and third in the 110-meter hurdles.
The boys’ 4x100 relay team of Don Gilleylen, Justin Payne, Damien Daniels and Chris Holliday placed fourth, while the 4x200 relay team of Caiden Holliday, Rasheed Byars, Daniels and Chris Holliday also finished fourth.
Amory
Amory finished its regional meet in Winona qualifying for North half in 15 different categories.
For the girls, MaKenzi Sykes finished third in the 100-meter dash, while Cassidy Talley placed first in the 200-meter dash. Adrianna Buckingham finished first in the 400-meter dash, while Teariana Hodges placed second.
Jayla Spratt and Talley both finished second in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles. The 4x100 girls’ relay team of Talley, Karlee Stokes, Jayla Spratt and Sykes finished first at regionals, while the 4x400 team of Buckingham, McKynlie Camp, Hodges and Sykes also finished first.
Hodges also qualified in the high jump, placing fourth, while Triniti McGee finished second in the shot put.
For the boys, Layn Burney finished first in the 1600 and 3200-meter runs, while Noah Coker placed third in the 1600-meter run. The 4x400 relay team of Amare Brown, Nathaniel Walker, Maurice Dancy and Dorian Ewings placed fourth at regionals.
Elijah Spratt finished second in the long jump, while Galen Jones placed third in the discus. James Conner also finished first in the shot put.
Hamilton
Hamilton qualified in 16 different categories during its regional meet at Tishomingo County on Thursday.
Jayce Randle finished first in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, while Zakia Dobbs placed third in the 100-meter dash and Paris Flanery finished fourth in the 200-meter dash. The girls’ 4x100 relay team of Cam Danner, McKenzie Fields, Dobbs and Flanery placed first, while the 4x200 team of Danner, Dobbs, Flanery and Randle also finished first.
The girls’ 4x400 relay team also qualified, finishing third on the day. For the boys, Keshon Payne finished second in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, while Tae Rice placed fourth in the 400-meter dash and third in the high jump.
The boys’ 4x100 relay team of Qyatavius Blunt, Willie Green, Jacourey Miller and Payne finished first, while the 4x400 team placed second. The 4x800-meter team of Austin Hall, Austin Smith, Justin Verner and John Lucas placed fourth.
Verner and Blunt also qualified in the triple jump, finishing third and fourth on the day.
Hatley
Hatley finished its regional meet in Winona with three qualifiers as Banks Smith placed second in the boys’ discus, while Greyson Wardlow finished third in the boys’ 800-meter run. Allie Cook also finished third in the girls’ triple jump.
Nettleton
Nettleton also qualified in three different boys’ categories as the 4x100 relay team of Kylin Gillard, Zavian Dilworth and Braylen Williams placed third, while Jayden Brownlee finished third in the shot put and fourth in the discus.
Smithville
Smithville finished its regional meet at Tish County qualifying in seven different categories.
For the girls, Mikayla Wall placed first in the 400-meter dash and third in the 300-meter hurdles, while Cambre Alexander finished fourth in the discus. The girls’ 4x100-meter relay team of Halie Alexander, Kenley Collins, Katherine Fears and Ann Marie Taylor finished fourth, while the 4x200-meter team of Collins, Holly Nethery, Taylor Gray and Adyson Long also placed fourth.
For the boys, Ben Frederick finished second in the long jump, while the boys’ 4x100-meter relay team of Frederick, Will Cowley, Parker Dean and Barker O’Brian finished fourth.
