The Nettleton Tigers shot themselves in the foot on Friday night in their bid for a road playoff win at Kossuth.
Nettleton had a pair of blocked punts, both recovered for touchdowns, and a pair of fumbles that were all costly in its 32-7 first-round playoff loss to the Aggies.
“We just didn’t take care of the football and made too many mistakes. Special teams cost us tremendously tonight,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “The thing we have said all year is that we have been consistently inconsistent, and it showed its head again tonight. I take responsibility for that because ultimately, that falls on me, and we have to do some things this offseason to address some of those things and find ways to fight through and overcome when adversity hits and find ways to get past that.”
Ethan Tucker blocked both punts for Kossuth, the first one giving the Aggies a 19-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Quarterback Jack Johnson had already staked Kossuth to the lead with a pair of touchdown runs, the second coming after the Tigers’ first fumble of the night.
Jav Brown came up with an interception after the second turnover, and Kossuth missed a field goal going into the half to keep at it 19-0.
Nettleton had its only successful drive of the game to open the second half, using a 26-yard screen pass to Roderick Patterson on fourth and long, setting up a 5-yard TD run from Ty Walton to close the gap to 19-7.
That momentum was short-lived, however, as Tucker’s second blocked punt resulted in a touchdown to make it 25-7, and the Aggies also recovered another fumble on the ensuing kickoff that led to the final score of the night.
“I’m extremely proud of what some of these guys have been able to do while they have been here and while I’ve been here,” Keith said. “I just hope we can keep building on what’s going on and be successful in the future. We faced a good ball team, a really good defense, and they do what they do really well on offense.”
The Tigers were held to 134 yards of offense with Walton accounting for 75 passing yards and 41 yards on the ground and the only score of the night. Patterson finished with 28 yards on 10 carries. Zavian Dilworth was the leading receiver with four catches for 47 yards.
Keith complimented his group of 17 seniors, who helped lead them to playoff appearances in the last two seasons and a postseason win in 2020.
“Last year with my first year here, we did a lot of really good things as far as things that hadn’t been done since 2009, as far as where we went in the second round,” Keith said. “We had high expectations for this year, no doubt, and we battled injuries and other things. I’m proud of these guys and the foundation they laid, and they are going to be missed. It’s time for that next group to step up.”