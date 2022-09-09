The Aberdeen Bulldogs’ strong start to Friday’s game against Houston was later plagued by turnovers as they turned the ball over five times in a 35-0 loss.
“I thought we came out and played very well in the first half and, defensively, I thought we played well the entire game, but we kind of wore down later on,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “A lot of the lulls that came upon us were self-inflicted and every time that we took a step forward with the offense, we’d take a step back. They put a lot of pressure on us with their defensive line, and that caused a lot of issues for us throughout the game.”
Houston took a 13-0 lead before halftime after a fumble was recovered in Aberdeen’s end zone for the first touchdown, and the Hilltoppers scored their second touchdown after an interception.
The Hilltoppers added to their lead midway through the third, and they took a 28-0 lead in the fourth after a two-point conversion.
“We wore down in the second half and brought a lot of backups in,” Williams said. “We didn’t have enough bodies to go around against a bigger opponent like them. We had three interceptions and two fumbles that really hurt us.”
Despite the offensive struggles, Williams said that wide receiver Edrian Garth was a bright spot for the Bulldogs.
“Edrian had a pretty good game for us and made a couple of big catches,” Williams said. “He also had a big interception in the third quarter. Offensively, we just couldn’t get it going, and we struggled to block them. That kind of threw a wrench in the whole thing.”
Williams commended his team’s defensive effort despite the loss.
“Our entire defense played well, and I thought our defensive line did well,” Williams said. “Jaqualen (Cunningham) and Billy (Daniels) did well on the defensive line, and our linebackers, Jayden (Walker), KaDarius (Watkins), Joe (Buchanan) and Jeffery (Sykes) played well. It’s hard to say when you give up that many points, but I thought we played pretty well defensively.”
The Bulldogs will host Calhoun City for their first home game of the season Friday. Williams plans to get back to the basics in order to seal the win.
“Calhoun has a very good defensive line, so we’ve got to get back to the basics as far as blocking,” he said. “Throwing three interceptions isn’t really how we operate considering we don’t put the ball in the air much, so we’ve got to get back to what we do best.”
