In an ideal world, we wouldn’t even be discussing a delayed right now because there would be no reason to, but if 2020 has taught us one big lesson, it’s that we aren’t in an ideal world, especially not right now.
This past week, the MHSAA voted to push back the start of our fall sports season two weeks. While it’s disappointing to lose those two weeks, it’s certainly better news than a lot of states, conferences and colleges received. Plenty have already either pushed their seasons back to the spring or canceled non-conference games.
One of those organizations includes the NJCAA, although Mississippi community colleges have yet to announce their plans, and I already feel for the kids who were looking forward to playing their fall sport at a community college.
We have also seen plenty of naysayers, and it has been tough for me not to react to them. We see plenty of people commenting that the MHSAA’s decision is just a “Band-aid,” a first step before axing the seasons completely or that regardless of what they try to decide, the seasons won’t be played.
That kind of pessimism isn’t what the people involved in these decisions need to hear, especially not the players who could be ultimately affected.
From a monetary perspective, high school sports are already the lifeblood of a public school, and we know that schools want to see their students back in classrooms and for these sports to be played as well.
That’s the money perspective, but for the good of these athletes, there’s a whole other perspective that the naysayers and the pessimists haven’t even taken into consideration.
Kids need sports – no, they don’t need them to live or breathe, but you have plenty of kids that need them for their futures. I can fill up more than one hand the number of high school seniors I know just in our county who are looking for college scholarships to play football, and that’s just in our localized area.
We have seen people say that kids need to focus on something more than sports, but isn’t that judging someone for what gives them passion in their lives? We all have our own strengths, and if sports is the thing that gets some kids to school and gives them extra motivation, then eliminating them will cause those students more harm than good.
Senior moments
More than that, we have another class of high school seniors who have been working towards these moments for four years now and who don’t deserve to see another opportunity taken away from them during this trying year. We already saw one class go through that in the spring, and my greatest hope back in April when in-person instruction and sports were officially shut down was that we wouldn’t have to see the Class of 2021 suffer in the same way.
So for now, we have a target date for the 2020 high school football season (and for other sports to start as well), and that’s where my attention is going.
We have had teams together going full force and working since June 1, and let’s hope their efforts aren’t in vain. I know I am not alone in saying that we need high school sports back in our lives, sooner rather than later.