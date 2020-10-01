East Union turned a two-score game at halftime into a 49-7 win on Friday night against Hatley, dropping the Tigers to 1-3 on the season.
“They definitely wore us down as thin as we are,” Hatley coach Clint Adair said. “They played well and are a real physical team. They pounded the football, and their running back (Colton Plunk) had a big game. He’s pretty good and real physical.”
East Union’s Plunk rushed for 302 yards and five touchdowns on the night.
Hatley quarterback Markhel Hunt scored the Tigers’ lone touchdown on a one-yard run and had a strong night overall.
Hunt was 8 of 16 passing for 94 yards and an interception and added 66 rushing yards and a touchdown. Rob Ford ended up being the leading receiver with two catches for 44 yards.
“Markhel played really well, and I thought our passing game improved and we caught the ball well,” Adair said. “He also stood out on defense and had a lot of tackles, some that saved big runs from being really big runs. He did a pretty good job overall.”
Hatley currently has an off week, though Adair said they could pick up a game if the right opponent became available.
The Tigers will open up division play next week at home against Aberdeen. Hatley picked up its first win over Aberdeen last season to seal the final playoff spot in Division 4-3A.
“This off week is a good chance to recover and get people healthy, and who knows who might have a date open up and us get the chance to play,” Adair said. “It’s a good week to just focus on us and get better. With Aberdeen coming up, that’s a team that’s close to us here in the county so that gives some familiarity, and we are kind of looking forward to that challenge.”