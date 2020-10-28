GLEN – It was the Anterion Venson show on Friday night. The freshman wide receiver caught three touchdowns as the Nettleton Tigers went on the road and got a 34-0 victory over Alcorn Central to keep themselves in the race for a home playoff game.
“Anterion is a phenomenal talent,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “Normally we’re a team that tries to balance things out based off what we were doing schematically and it was just his night.”
The Golden Bears got the ball first and after a slight hiccup on third down, the Tiger defense rallied to force a punt.
The Central defense managed to stymie the Nettleton offense on their first possession, forcing a fourth down. Keith reached in to the trick bag and called a fake punt, and Marcus Thomas got the first down. After a short Roderick Patterson carry, Davis Oswalt’s pass found Venson for the opening touchdown and a 6-0 Tiger lead.
Nettleton’s defense found its stride to start the second quarter, with Charlie Sullivan and Quin Thompson leading the charge on third down to force the punt.
After the ball was downed at the Nettleton 32-yard line, Patterson gashed the Bear defense before he was tackled at the Central 31-yard line. On the next play, Oswalt hooked up with Venson for his second touchdown of the evening, and Jackson Cheek’s extra point took the lead to 13-0.
“It was a long journey, putting the work in off the field,” Venson said. “After practice, Coach Keith said I needed to come out and grind.”
After a Nettleton penalty, the defense again came through with Blake Lauderdale and Marcus Thomas getting a second down stop. On the next play, a fumble from the quarterback was recovered by the Tigers.
Oswalt’s pass to Tyler Hill was incomplete, but an interception on the next play gave it right back. The defense kept the swagger up, with Sullivan helping to get a big stop.
The second half began with a short kick recovered by Hill to set the Tigers up at their own 37-yard line. Oswalt was flushed out of the pocket and found Evan Smith with the pass, but another penalty put them back at their own 17. It didn’t matter, as Patterson gashed the Central defense and took it to the house. Cheek’s extra point gave the Tigers a 20-0 lead.
Sullivan came alive on the next possession, swatting away a pass and teaming up with Thomas to force another punt. Oswalt’s pass found Venson, who took it in for his third score of the night, and Cheek’s kick gave the Tigers a 27-0 lead.
Jay Brown made a huge special teams play on the kickoff return, cutting down the returner. Evan Smith nailed the runner behind the line, and a swarm by Thomas ended the third quarter.
Nettleton’s offense needed just one play to score after another Central punt, as Patterson scored his second touchdown on a 43-yard run. Cheek’s kick put the Tigers up 34-0.
The Tigers finish the regular season next Friday night at home against Booneville in a game that has massive playoff implications, deciding second place in Division 1-3A.