There’s a quote I read every year on the first day without St. Louis Cardinals baseball:
“People ask me what I do in winter when there’s no baseball. I’ll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring.”
I don’t exactly stare out the window every year in the winter, but you can bet that I am always counting down the days until it’s time for baseball to return. This year, that wait has stretched on endlessly with the pandemic, although if all things go well, there is at least an end in sight here in a couple of weeks (keeping my fingers permanently crossed).
Usually my summer consists of a couple of trips to St. Louis to watch about two or three baseball games in one weekend. It’s pretty much the highlight of my year, and my family and I had already planned two weekends this season.
The pandemic definitely blew those out of the water (both would have already passed by now if it had been a normal season), but when we went to visit family there over Fourth of July weekend, I knew that I had to visit Busch Stadium, even though it wouldn’t be close to the same.
Everyone has their “happy” or “safe” place, and for me, that has always been Busch. The minute I walk through the gates there, all my problems seem to magically disappear. It’s an instant stress reliever and mood booster, no matter what else is going on in my life.
Needless to say, that and along with covering high school sports have been tied for the two things that I miss the most since this pandemic has started.
I knew that visiting and standing outside an empty stadium seemed silly. There was no game to be played, and I couldn’t go in, right? But I also knew that I couldn’t just stay away, that visiting St. Louis without at least seeing Busch was unimaginable.
The minute we walked up to the stadium, I automatically felt emotional. Banners were already hung for the abbreviated 60-game season, and loudspeakers were playing calls from radio broadcasts of classic Cardinal moments. It was hard not to imagine those moments and wish I were back there, rather than in this year that has eliminated so much of the joy that sports bring our way.
We made our way to the center field gates, which was the only location where you could peak in and get just a tiny glance of the players that were on the field for summer camp in preparation for the season. It was exciting to be able to look down and try to guess who the tiny figures were, but also depressing to know that would probably be my only time to see them live this year.
I even took a moment to walk off by myself and take in the sights inside of where I wanted to be and feel all the emotions that were coming through.
It may seem like something small in the grand scheme of things, but when it’s something that means so much to you personally, it’s hard not to shed a few tears or feel emotional for missing something that is so close to your heart.
I know this won’t last forever – there are days that does become hard to remember that. Personally I try to find every little glimmer of hope that I can for any return to normal.
Today, that was the release of the 2021 Major League Baseball schedules. While it’s scary to try to prepare for a future that’s unknown, I am already circling the dates that I hope I will be back in a seat at Busch Stadium, in my happy place, cheering on my favorite team.