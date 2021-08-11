The high school sports year gets going full force this week, with volleyball jump-starting its season with a handful of games.
Four Monroe County schools are going into their second year as a program, while three are coming off playoff appearances in 2020.
Aberdeen
Aberdeen coach Calin Temple is not new to the school or the team but does take over as head coach after being an assistant two years ago.
“We haven’t had our first practice yet, but I did assist Coach (Marquis) Burnett two years ago. I learned the way I needed to set things up and how to run practice, and the different types of things that are important for a team to function well,” Temple said. “He was a great coach, and I hope to be able to fill his shoes and make sure the team has a strong showing.”
Temple said she feels like her team will be strong with a large group of seniors and juniors.
“I know that we have some juniors that have come back consistently, so I expect that we will be moderately competitive,” she said. “Karenea Hayes, Jakiya White, Taliyah Cunningham and Stephanie Riddle are some of our juniors coming back, and then we have Jayla Hogan and Mikayla Davis as seniors returning. Being my first year, I don’t know much about the teams we play, but I expect to learn a lot.”
Amory
Amory’s new coach Shay Ashford comes from Senatobia, where she coached their middle school team, and is a Tupelo grad who was the Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year twice, helping to lead Tupelo to their first state championship.
“I stepped away from coaching high school to get my health together, but I knew the time would present itself to come back. I liked the position I was in and wasn’t going to go looking, and this worked out well,” Ashford said. “It’s been really great so far. We have a really talented group of girls who seem to love volleyball, which makes it easier for me to have a group that loves to play and has skills.”
The Lady Panthers have returning starters in every class, including Kami Wilf, Ella Phillips and Sasha Burdine.
“Ella is a wonderful athlete, and I love her coming off the outside as a strong hitter and a strong presence. Emarie (Boddie) is another freshman that’s going to have a great season and make a world of difference for us,” Ashford said. “Kami (Wilf) is my quarterback, what makes the team go and she keeps us alive. Sasha (Burdine) is energetic and a good leader, and she has hops to be so small. Jenia (Bolton) is a strong right hitter, but we might have some plays for her in the middle as well.”
Hamilton
The Lady Lions are in their second year as a program, but had a strong first season, winning a division title.
Hamilton coach Bryan Loague sees an improvement in his team but also sees his competition as being stronger this year.
“I think everybody is going to be a good bit better this year, and we will be better even if our record may not be as good,” he said. “Smithville will be a better team with Orlandria (Smith) out there, and West Union will be good, even though we beat them last year. Teams like Hickory Flat and Biggersville will be good again. Everybody knows a little more of how to prepare because we were just all thrown in and didn’t get a summer last season, and we played three nights a week so that didn’t leave much time to practice.
Hamilton lost just two players from last season in Aniston and Payton Atkins, who both took on serving roles.
“We’ve really got everybody back as far as our starters go. We have Mallory (Kendall) and Faith (Imel), who are our setters,” Loague said. “Then we have some big hitters coming back with Lann (Hollis), Madison (Mitchell), Melba (Jones) and Mollie (Cockerham). Abigail (Gill) and Kylie (Springfield) will get some playing time as well.”
Hatley
Hatley coach Chris George also brings back his entire starting lineup, not having any seniors in their first year as a program.
“We have made a pretty good jump, and the kids and I both understand a lot more,” George said. “Practice goes a lot smoother, and we have a lot more depth. I think we will have more kids who have a chance to play this year. You have to play somebody to see what they know.”
Hatley’s lineup will be a mix of upper and underclassmen with Madison Mitchell and Emma Rose Thompson as their two seniors.
“Madison (Mitchell) in the middle is understand the concepts and moving well, and she’s pretty good at blocking. Emma Rose (Thompson) is a lot better this year and understanding what we’re asking of her,” George said. “Chloe (Wilbanks) is our setter, and she’s running around and setting everybody up. Emma (Wright) and Jessie (McHenry) are big in their positions, and Aspen (Johnson) has made a huge jump. I could say that about ten other girls because it’s amazing to see the progress between this year and last year.”
Nettleton
Nettleton coach Brandi McDaniel had a busy summer with her team, both hosting games at Nettleton and going to ICC to play.
“We have improved tremendously over the summer, and I’m looking forward to a real game and see how it converts,” McDaniel said. “I think we are going to be way more successful and have a good season. I feel like we got a season in during the summer.”
The Lady Tigers lost just one starter with Melly Gardner at setter but will replace her with eighth-grader Chloe Humble.
“She took some private lessons and worked hard, and she’s going to do a good job for us. I’m excited about Aaliyah Harris as a middle blocker and hitter because she was still coming into her height, but she went against some ICC players over the summer and was able to block them,” McDaniel said. “Our left side hitters, Zion Seals and Tamera Martin, are getting to where they can really hit the ball hard and it be in, not just hitting the back wall. I’m excited about being able to hit from the left side well.”
Smithville
Smithville gets a couple of new additions from the basketball court in on volleyball with Brian McCollum coming in to coach and bringing Orlandria Smith over as well.
“Coach (Jeremy) Duke laid a good foundation, and I’m glad I didn’t have to start at square one because the girls knew a lot coming into year two,” McCollum said. “Coach Morgan at ICC did a camp for us, and we have really been rolling since then. I have coached every single girl at softball or basketball, and they are used to me and have really worked hard. I think we have grown together so far, and Coach (Drew) Summerford has been a good shoulder to lean on with him coaching last year.”
The Lady Noles had just one senior last season and have just two this year with a young lineup.
“Audrey (Summerford) is our setter and one of our better servers, so I’m looking forward to what she can do. Orlandria (Smith) is one of our outside hitters, and the way she hangs up in the air is going to be special for us,” McCollum said. “Tristin (Price) is another one getting to the ball well, and Breana (Cathcart) has been our rock and is going to do a lot of special things. We have girls like Hallie (Benson), Alana (Cathcart) and Kyrstyn (Davis), who are athletic and will really help us out as well.”