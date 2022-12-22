mcj-2022-12-21-sports-walker-dozier-allstar

Aberdeen's Jayden Walker, left, and Hayden Dozier, right, represented Monroe County during Saturday's Bernard Blackwell All-Star game.

 Courtesy

Aberdeen’s Jayden Walker and Amory’s Hayden Dozier both hit the field on Saturday to represent Monroe County in the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game in Gulfport. The North fell in a narrow 14-10 loss to the South.

