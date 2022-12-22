Aberdeen’s Jayden Walker and Amory’s Hayden Dozier both hit the field on Saturday to represent Monroe County in the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game in Gulfport. The North fell in a narrow 14-10 loss to the South.
Walker and Dozier represent Monroe Co. at Bernard Blackwell game
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 10 below zero to 15 below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory may be needed Friday afternoon into Friday night. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezes may occur as cold air quickly builds in over wet ground. This may result in hazardous travel conditions. Travel is strongly discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 10 below zero to 15 below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory may be needed Friday afternoon into Friday night. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezes may occur as cold air quickly builds in over wet ground. This may result in hazardous travel conditions. Travel is strongly discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Amory
48°F
Fog
48°F / 40°F
9 AM
49°F
10 AM
50°F
11 AM
51°F
12 PM
51°F
1 PM
52°F
Latest News
- Lady Panthers fall to New Albany on late PK goal
- 2,700 people without jobs after United Furniture terminates workforce
- Community coming together to support United employees
- Daily Journal wins 44 awards, named best large newspaper in Mississippi
- Panthers claim the sweep to secure Class 3A state title
- Louisiana man convicted of crossing state lines for sex with minor
- Consequences of the count: Smithville census shows significant decrease. Officials disagree
- Judge orders new mayoral election in Nettleton between Mem Riley, Phillip Baulch
Special Sections
© Copyright 2022 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, 1242 S Green St Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.