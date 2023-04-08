NETTLETON – It was a down-to-the-wire game that neither of these two division rivals wanted to let slip away.
The Amory Lady Panthers stepped up in the bottom of the seventh and executed when it mattered the most to score a walkoff run to take a 3-2 win over Hatley last Tuesday.
“Their coach called time, and the first thing that I said when we got in the huddle was ‘There are two outs, and (Emarie) Boddie you’re not going to stop running until we get you across that play’,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “That’s exactly what happened on that last play, and I told Ella (Phillips) to hit one to the outfield and run until they call ballgame. I know it was tough for them because it was an error, but a win is a win, and my girls played until the last out and executed when we had something in place to win this game.”
Both teams put up hits to start the game, but neither were able to drive in any runs until the bottom of the third when the Lady Panthers struck first. Julianna Simmons hit a leadoff single to center field to begin the inning, while Ella Gray entered as her courtesy runner.
Maggie Kate Cummings followed by reaching second base on a error as Erynn Boddie came in as her courtesy runner. Phillips drove in the first run of the day on a sac fly to left field to bring home Gray.
Erynn Boddie gave the Lady Panthers a 2-0 lead after scoring a run on another Hatley error. Kenlee Wilkinson got the Lady Tigers out of the inning by hauling in a ground ball and throwing it to first baseman Brooklyn Mohler.
Marleigh Cockrell opened up the fourth with a leadoff double to left field to give Hatley some momentum. After courtesy runner Lexi Miller entered for Cockrell, Ashlynn Dabbs hit an RBI single to left field to drive in Hatley’s first run.
Chloe Wilbanks kept things rolling for the Lady Tigers by picking up a base hit of her own, but Amory’s defense responded with three-straight outs to finish off the inning. Defense continued to be a focal point for both teams in the next few innings with Dabbs and Phillips both adding to their strikeout totals.
Amory got a pair of runners on in the bottom of the fifth after Emarie Boddie cracked one to left field for a double, and Phillips followed by reaching second on an error. The Lady Tigers managed to hold the Lady Panthers out in this inning as Dabbs’s sixth strikeout and ground out to Wilkinson closed out the fifth.
Hatley rallied back in the sixth to tie things up at 2-2 after Cockrell drew a walk to start the inning. After Miller entered as a courtesy runner, Wilbanks laid down a sac bunt to advance her to second, and Emily Hill stepped up to the plate and lasered one to left field for an RBI double.
The Lady Tigers’ momentum on offense translated to their defense as they went three-up, three-down in the bottom of the sixth. After Amory got one out to start the seventh, Bella Oliver laced one to center field for a double, but the Lady Panthers answered with back-to-back outs to leave courtesy runner Molly Harlow on second base.
Hatley’s defense kicked off the bottom of the seventh with back-to-back outs, but Emarie Boddie gave the Lady Panthers a sign of life by reaching first on an error. Phillips followed by hitting a fly ball to right field, but a dropped ball in the outfield allowed Emarie Boddie to come in for the walkoff run.
“(Emarie) Boddie is quick, and she’s tough at the plate,” Seger said. “She executes the little things, she’s strong, fast and she’s a deep ball hitter. She has multiple things in her toolbox, and we’re just super proud to have those types of talents to pull through when we need them. This was a big division win, and I just hope that we can keep that rolling and come in even stronger the next time that we play Hatley.”
Phillips and Anna Claire Harris combined for three strikeouts for Amory, while Dabbs finished with seven strikeouts and gave up no earned runs for Hatley.
